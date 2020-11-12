Independence Pass, the highest paved road in the U.S. that connects Aspen to Lake County via Highway 82, will close Friday at 7 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The digital sign at the western gate closure of Highway 82 east of Aspen indicated to motorists Wednesday that the end is near. Elise Thatcher, Region 3 Communications Manager for CDOT, confirmed the impending closure will be Friday.
The seasonal closure comes more than two weeks later than in 2019, when that section of Highway 82 shuttered on Oct. 28 due to a significant early season storm. However, the pass opened late in 2020, not until June 1, due to health orders and circumstances related to COVID-19.
The latest Independence Pass has stayed open in the last decade was Nov. 17 (in both 2016 and 2017). The typical reopening date is the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend.
With the closing of the pass comes another change of weather. Aspenweather.net is forecasting 1 to 2 inches at the local ski areas by dawn on Saturday and between 3 and 5 inches by Sunday morning. For travel alerts and road updates, go to cotrip.org/home.htm