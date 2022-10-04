Aspen School District’s timeline for adding solar energy appears to have put it in a prime position to reap the benefits of recent legislation that may allow it to expand the project.
In a bond update to the Board of Education on Wednesday, bond project representative Damion Spahr said that the recent Inflation Reduction Act passed in mid-August fell perfectly in the timeline for the district’s exploration of adding solar energy to its campus. Before the update, Denver-based energy consulting firm Iconergy completed a feasibility study on what solar solutions could come to campus. Now early in the planning stages, the bill provides the potential for additional funding that could allow the project to expand beyond initial concepts.
“Where we were looking at putting in solar — and all the equipment that goes with that — to kind of maximize how we work with [utility company] Holy Cross, we are now understanding that we could get a large portion of funding that would allow us to do even more,” Spahr said in the meeting.
The bill is estimated to source up to $737 billion from a new 15% corporate minimum tax, prescription drug pricing reform, general tax enforcement by the IRS and others, according to its one-page explainer. In turn, $437 billion of that is to be reinvested, with the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation estimating that $369 billion will go to energy security and climate change.
The bill also aims to expand Medicare benefits and lower health care costs.
For the district’s solar project, it could mean a direct infusion of monies through federal funding. Spahr said the belief is the district could source $2 million more for solar projects. Currently, he said, the district is exploring options in the $3 million to $5 million range. As of an update provided to the board on June 13, $2.1 million had been committed to overall sustainability and energy efficiency upgrades.
Because the project is in its design phase right now, the district is in a position to explore what the significant bump could mean in a relatively inconsequential way — ground has not yet been broken, nor has equipment yet been ordered.
Spahr said that the timeline for the project — construction during summer 2023 — is not likely to be impacted by the new development because of the opportune timing of the passing of the bill.
“Our timing that we had, it so happens to work perfectly with this,” Spahr said. “Our goal right now is to be in design and get through it so that we can select our systems. Even if we have to wait and find out where that grant is to be able to construct that this coming summer — if we have to kind of modularly add on to it to maximize that effort — we’ll be able to do that.”
Spahr said that the funds available are discoverable, but the “rules around how to get it aren’t in place.” He said the next step for the project is continuing design while ensuring that the district is “within the broad language of what’s been described so far.”
The district enlisted Iconergy near the end of last school year to begin a feasibility study, exploring options of placing solar arrays on rooftops, canopies and ground arrays. The district is also in conversations with Holy Cross Energy about releasing energy back to the electric grid.
Spahr discussed additional sustainability and net-zero efforts in the meeting, including water boiler systems. He said that the district is moving forward with a reduction of gas boilers to reduce the district’s carbon footprint, but is not eliminating them due to the cheaper cost of natural gas vs. electricity. The district has also included maintenance projects like window replacements and water conservation efforts under the umbrella of sustainability.
To date, the bond has committed $67.6 million of its $95 million budget, according to the Wednesday update, with an additional $19 million in bond funds that have not yet been budgeted.