As much as the summer is a mad dash to get all the roadwork and other season-dependent projects done for city and state entities, so too is it for school districts in the short two-month window when students are off on break.
For Aspen School District, in year three of its bond issuance of $94 million approved by voters in 2020, the summer break means trading in notebooks and Chromebooks for hardhats and hammers.
Through May, ASD had committed just over $100 million of its budgeted $114 million for projects completed, in progress or planned for the future.
“We’re optimistic we’re going to make our deadlines for a successful fall semester with that continued controlled maintenance aspect going forward,” said ASD’s new facilities manager, Joe Waneka. “Just really being prudent about how we spend monies and taking care of community assets because without the maintenance, things start crumbling.”
In his first few weeks on the job, Waneka has seen that firsthand. Two of the biggest projects for the summer — at least visually — stem from maintenance and repairs that the district did not expect to be working on and weren’t mentioned in reports commissioned by a prior administration to evaluate what work would need to be done if a bond issue were passed.
Superintendent David Baugh said the current administration found out about a drainage issue at the elementary school because of a flood toward the end of last summer that impacted multiple classrooms as the result of heavy rainfall — though the spot has supposedly flooded multiple times over the years. So, a major portion of the landscape between the elementary and high schools is being torn up this summer.
In the high school, the district didn’t become aware of a major sewage issue until January, when odors were reported in science classrooms and nearby bathrooms. The cause, it turned out once the floor was ripped open and the ground removed by hand, were old degrading pipes, some to the point of “total disintegration,” as one onsite worker described it. Again, old faulty pipes were not in the bond evaluation reports, according to Baugh.
“One of the things with this project is we keep finding things we didn’t know about,” Baugh said. “When I got here, there was a big report but (the elementary school flooding) wasn’t in that, the sewer wasn’t in that, we’re doing some freezer repair work, which we didn’t know were at the end of their life until they started dying this spring. So we’ve been sort of sandbagged on this project. Not only are we getting killed by inflation, but we’re getting killed by scopes of work.”
Deferred maintenance projects, originally estimated to cost around $15 million, have nearly doubled in cost with $27.8 million committed through May and beyond. In February last year, project leaders estimated the total cost of bond work could reach $131 million.
The biggest casualty of this increase in cost was a new building for The Cottage, the district’s preschool and child care center. Instead of spending roughly $20 million for that project, the district opted to do a “refresh” of the existing building, which ended up coming in at $500,000. Another goal that appears to be coming up short is attaining 150 housing units: the district is currently at 102, about 33% shy of the target.
The district currently has about $13.7 million left that has been held or is assignable for future projects. At the June school board meeting, presenters Damien Spahr and Bob Daniels asked members to consider how to allocate that money in the future. They said it could be used for educational buildings or further housing acquisitions and upgrades. The district has already held $7.6 million for housing projects. No timing for that decision was discussed.
In terms of current summer work, the district is also updating its food serving area in the high school and bringing its athletic facilities’ into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance — accessing the field and grandstands is currently not up to standards. The district is also updating boilers to be more eco-friendly, in addition to adding snowmelt sidewalks along the bus pickup area.