Jony Larrowe, an influential figure from Aspen’s yesteryear, passed away on Wednesday. She was 96.
“She was quite a figure in town,” former Mayor Bill Stirling recalled on Thursday evening. “She had an ebullient side, and was always positive whenever you’d run into her.”
Jony was a Pennsylvania native, born July 8, 1926. In her youth she moved to Denver with her parents and discovered a great love for the mountains.
According to information provided by her family on Thursday, she worked in a Denver ski shop at age 16, and on weekends would take the train to Winter Park, sacrificing lunch money to buy an extra day’s ski ticket.
“She followed famous ski pro Fred Iselin with puppy-like enthusiasm and became an expert powder skier,” her family said.
At the University of Colorado in Boulder during WWII, Jony would rappel from the second-floor window of her sorority house to join friends from the Colorado Mountain Club for outings. By the mid 1940s, she had climbed 22 of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks. “All the most difficult ones, including [those in] our Elk Range,” she often would say.
While taking the winter of 1945 off from college to ski and wait tables at the Alta Lodge in Utah, she noticed a former U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division ski trooper named Harry Poschman and quipped to her fellow waitress, “I’ll take that one!” When they announced their engagement, her mother Dora feared that she was losing her daughter to a ski-bum lifestyle.
But Dora quickly consented on the condition that they make their home in the budding cultural center of Aspen, as it was “the only ski town with a future.” Jony and Harry were married, and in August 1950 they moved to Aspen, renting a Victorian on Main Street and transforming it into a bed-and-breakfast hotel for skiers, her family said.
Their Edelweiss Inn and Harry’s ski instructing — along with digging potatoes in Woody Creek and construction of chairlifts, supplemented by hunting and fishing — gave them the wherewithal to start a family
Jony and her friends raised their children together, taking turns babysitting and skiing. They started the volunteer lemonade stand at the Aspen Music Tent to raise the salary for a kindergarten teacher, operated school carnivals, put on pot-luck dinners and ski picnics, and enjoyed the small-town life of Aspen in the 1950s and ’60s.
An avid adventurer, Jony drove her classic Willys Jeeps all over the Colorado mountains in search of old mining camps and fields of wildflowers. Along the way she wrote and photographed lifestyle and food columns for the Aspen Illustrated News and The Aspen Times, published a cookbook, worked as a commercial photographer and illustrator, catered parties and taught cooking classes for Colorado Mountain College.
After her divorce in 1970, Jony rented rooms in her Waters Avenue home to many people who still live in Aspen today, becoming a surrogate mom to several young “ski bums” who became locals.
Stirling remembered her as someone who was always working on behalf of the welfare of others.
“She had a way of taking people in who were without homes — it was an interesting characteristic of hers,” he said. “As she got to know people all over the community, she would find people she liked who were in desperate need of shelter, and a little love, and help them out.”
In 1974, she married Peter Larrowe, a WWII veteran and former Trappist monk who had helped build the Snowmass Monastery. They moved to Snowmass Village and built a home in 1977, then retired to El Jebel in 1993, where she lived for the rest of her life.
Her creative output included hundreds of crocheted afghan blankets and thousands of hand-painted greeting cards given to friends. She published poetry and short stories, and had a deep appreciation for the poet Mary Oliver, whose love of nature mirrored hers.
Larrowe led an active social life, and for well over a decade was a proud member of The Aspen Ladies Literary Society, Aspen’s oldest and longest lasting social club whose membership includes descendants of pioneers from the mining days. More recently she enjoyed her circle of good friends at the informal Sunday breakfast group in Basalt, her family said.
In a recent conversation, she said, “I hope future generations of skiers and Aspen residents will continue to cherish and protect our mountain environment, and to enjoy the freedom, beauty and blessings of nature, as I did for so many years.”
Larrowe is survived by two sons, Hap Poschman (Patti) of Palisade and Greg Poschman (Maureen, Willow, Isabella) of Aspen; and daughter Christie Interlante of Carbondale. She also leaves many cherished and extended family members, her family said.
Larrowe insisted that no memorial service be held, but that her friends remember her “when they get outside for a picnic, hike or ski tour on a sunny bluebird day,” the family said.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for consideration of a donation to a local conservation group or to Homecare and Hospice of the Valley, whose nurses and volunteers helped care for her.