Aspen City Council supported a request during their Monday work session to allocate funds from the new short-term rental tax to upcoming environmental and infrastructural projects.
Voters approved the STR tax in November and consented to splitting the funds 70-30, with the majority going toward affordable housing and the remainder to infrastructure repair and maintenance and environmental initiatives. The tax went into effect on May 1.
On Monday, city staff proposed further divvying up the 30% portion, which is expected to generate $2,742,000, so that three-quarters of it would support the city’s asset management plan fund, which supports projects like the Armory renovation, a $29 million project that is expected to begin five years from now. The remaining quarter would go to the general fund, which supports climate action. The tax revenue also could be used for improvements to recreational facilities as approved by voters in November through ballot issue 2B, which related to the half-cent parks and open space tax.
“We have these two different buckets of capital and environmental needs,” Finance Director Pete Strecker said. “You can see that there are these competing priorities for things that these dollars could be used for.”
Council members considered adjusting the split of the available $2.7 million, and ultimately supported staff’s proposal, saying they could change things in the future as projects became more clear.
Council members Bill Guth and Sam Rose said they would rather spend more money on infrastructural needs over environmental projects because the city already is working to support environmental causes through other avenues.
“The environmental side are things that we want to do or that past councils have wanted to do — it’s already happening and this is an enhancement of that, so I personally feel that it’s irresponsible to allocate any money to that right now,” Guth said. “We should be preparing for the future, for great capital needs in the future, for projects like the Armory that we talked about tonight and an innumerable list of others that this community needs to happen.”
He added that he would prefer to spend all of the remaining $2.7 million on infrastructure and not spend any of it on environmental issues.
Rose asked for more clarification on projects that the tax revenue would support. City Manager Sara Ott explained that there is a long list of things that the city needs financial resources for, including roads, stormwater infrastructure and a new child care center.
“My first concern, quite frankly, still is roads for this community with this kind of funding,” she said. “The stormwater needs of this community are underfunded by several millions of dollars, and there has not been a resolution to that funding gap.”
Guth also brought up concerns about STR managers who may be operating without paying taxes to the city and asked for more clarity on the city’s estimate of how much money the tax will generate. Strecker said that the city can keep track of most STRs that are operating within city limits through websites and reach out to anyone who may not be operating legally. Mayor Torre also noted that that is something the council can address further in the future.
Councilman Ward Hauenstein said he was comfortable with the split that staff proposed, and said that his priorities were funding the Armory renovation and the Burlingame child care center. Councilman John Doyle and Torre were also supportive of staff’s proposal.
More specific information about the revenue allocation will be brought back to the council during budget discussions this fall.