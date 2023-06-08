An inmate’s six-month hunger strike has propelled the Garfield County Attorney’s Office to seek court orders that would thwart the protest and authorize medical professionals to force-feed him out of deteriorating health.
Following a two-hour hearing held Wednesday in Garfield County District Court, Judge Denise Lynch said she would issue a written ruling at another time.
Garfield County lawyers representing the sheriff’s office, which runs the jail, urged the judgeto impose a ruling that would allow the force-feeding of Janvier Pinkard, whose organs are failing and health is rapidly declining. They also asked for an injunction to make Pinkard cease the hunger strike.
The county’s lawyers said the jail had exhausted all of its options to help Pinkard, which has included taking him to multiple evaluations at Valley View Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, where he has refused treatment. They’ve also tried, with no success, to find emergency guardianship for Pinkard through a family member.
Pinkard, who has been found to be mentally competent by the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, has posed a strain on the jail staff, which has to routinely check on him every five minutes, 24 hours a day, according to testimony from jail officials. There also is the emotional toll Pinkard’s behavior has taken on the jail staff, Assistant Garfield County Attorney Graham Jackson told the judge.
“I’m sorry we have to be here, but we’re doing what we can here to keep this inmate alive,” he said.
Pinkard’s court-appointed lawyer, Scott Troxell, characterized the county’s action as government intrusion and Pinkard’s stand as a form of expression protected by the First Amendment. He argued the county did not have standing to seek the court orders.
Pinkard’s reason for the protest was not clear. Citing doctor-patient confidentiality rules, Troxell successfully objected to questions posed by the county’s lawyers to medical professionals about Pinkard’s motive to not eat or drink.
The county’s chief concern is being sued in the event that Pinkard dies while incarcerated, Troxell argued, noting that a judge’s advisory opinion favorable to the county would lessen its exposure to litigation.
The county also noted that concern in its written pleadings. And during the hearing, Jackson acknowledged “there is some harm potentially if he dies in our custody, some risk of litigation, but we’re asking for the ability to save his life.”
The county’s attempt to call Pinkard to the stand was blocked by Troxell, who invoked his client’s Fifth Amendment rights.
“We didn’t hear from Mr. Pinkard, obviously today, but he still enjoys a freedom of expression under both the United States and Colorado constitution, to be free from cruel and unusual punishment, under the Colorado Constitution; a right to privacy, to due process generally, and a right to refuse medical treatment,” Troxell argued.
Lynch at times struck an incredulous tone about the gravity of the potentially life-and-death situation before her. With no case law in Colorado to inform her decision-making process, the judge’s ordering Pinkard to be force-fed and cease his hunger strike would establish state legal precedent on what she called a “novel issue.”
Case law in at least three other states has been established when inmates sought an injunction to stop force-feeding from the government. In Garfield County, however, it’s the government that’s seeking an injunction to stop an inmate from not eating.
“You’re asking me to order Mr. Pinkard to eat?” the judge said to the county’s attorneys before arguments began.
“We’re asking you for an injunction against his hunger strike,” replied Jackson.
“What does that mean?”
“That he is ordered to cease the behavior of his hunger strike. He has to resume eating or be provided nutrition by another means. I wholly agree with your honor’s expression, this also is the first time I’ve seen this. This is certainly a matter of first impression before the court.”
Lynch responded: “It’s a matter of first impression throughout the entire state. I’m not sure I can order him to cease behavior.”
The jail does not have the capabilities to force feed an inmate with a stomach tube placed into the inmate’s mouth, according to testimony. Hospitals have that capability, but county officials acknowledged they had not received local medical providers’ assurances that they would be willing and able to force-feed Pinkard.
“I’ve heard all kinds of testimony today that the jail does not have the ability or facilities to force feed an individual,” said Lynch, “and it means you’re going to have to take him to a hospital, and I can’t order Valley View or St. Mary’s or some third entity to force-feed somebody. They are not parties to this case. They have a right to be heard.”
The judge’s portrayal of the county’s position was not entirely accurate, Jackson said.
“Judge, I’m not asking you to order Valley View to do something,” he said. “I’m asking you to order that he does not have the right to refuse that treatment. So we have a court order saying that he is enjoined, he cannot refuse this nutrition/hydration procedure and any medical treatment to accomplish that. I think we could take this to Valley View and show them that order. They may not want to perform this procedure. I don’t know. They’re not a party to this case and I’m not asking the court to order them to do anything; I’m asking the court for an order to enjoin his behavior and that he cannot refuse this treatment because we are trying to keep him alive. That’s what I’m asking the court to do — not to order a third party to do something, just to restrict his behavior and his ability to refuse.”
Summing up the conundrum, Jackson said Pinkard’s rights are clashing with the jail’s duty to protect its inmates.
“It’s not the Dalai Lama protesting the Chinese occupation of Tibet,” Jackson argued, adding, “We’re not in a simple hunger strike where he’s refused food for two weeks. We’re in a situation where he’s going to die because he hasn’t had sufficient nutrition in six months. At this point, it’s beyond expressive. His First Amendment right to express himself butts up against the sheriff’s responsibility to keep him alive, and we’re on the slowest train to that suicide, but that’s where we are. I don’t disagree that he has rights, but his rights come against the sheriff’s duty to keep him alive.”
Pinkard, 37, was living in Rifle when police arrested him in December 2020 for allegedly using a handgun to break into a Silt foster home where he accused the parents of keeping pornography of his daughter, according to the Glenwood Springs Post Independent. He also is under a child-support order from Garfield County, according to the county’s pleadings.
Troxell is not Pinkard’s lawyer in the criminal matters.