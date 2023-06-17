The steel compost collection containers that will be supplied to Aspen businesses this fall to implement the city’s new organic waste diversion program were manufactured by inmates at Colorado correctional facilities.
On June 6, Aspen City Council approved a contract to purchase 185 containers from Colorado Correctional Industries, a division of the Colorado Department of Corrections that operates businesses and workshops at eight prisons throughout the state. CCI provides job opportunities for inmates and helps them prepare for reentry into society by fostering work and trade skills.
The containers that Aspen purchased were made in CCI’s metal manufacturing workshop, which supplies dumpsters, containers, camp site lockers and other metal products to governments, businesses and individual customers across the country. According to CCI’s website, the metal shop specializes in bear-resistant products certified by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, which protects grizzly bear populations and habitats across the Western U.S.
Bear-resistance was a must-have for the city when selecting a product, but the city’s sustainability department was looking for other qualities too. Staff wrote in a memo that they wanted to prioritize locally-based, Colorado-made products and the use of recycled content to embrace sustainable purchasing and the promotion of a circular economy.
“One of the ways that the city of Aspen is delivering our stewardship value is identifying areas where we can make our purchasing more sustainably focused,”said Jimena Baldino, waste diversion and recycling specialist. “Council’s decision to contract with CCI falls in line with that value. ... Pitkin County Landfill and other jurisdictions have used CCI in the past and recommended them, and we're confident that these are among the best quality wildlife proof containers on the market.”
Baldino added that the majority of the containers were manufactured with recycled content metal and are designed with a slam-latch mechanism, meaning they’ll automatically lock shut when closed and don’t require the user to take an additional step to latch them.
The organic waste diversion program was adopted by the city council in February, prohibiting the disposal of organic materials as landfill trash. Organics are now required to be disposed of in a recoverable way, meaning they can be donated to a local food pantry or a local farmer for animal feed, or composted at the Pitkin County Solid Waste Center.
The program also requires commercial businesses to use certified wildlife proof receptacles for outdoor storage of organic waste materials. The sustainability department was directed by the council to purchase certified wildlife-proof containers for all commercial businesses to reduce business costs associated with the program.
The program will be phased in over the coming five years, beginning on Oct. 15 with all businesses with a retail food license within city limits. In January 2026, all commercial businesses and multifamily properties must participate, and finally, in January 2028, every owner or occupant of a premises within city limits will be required to participate.
The 185 containers from CCI will be purchased for $150,750. The contract includes the purchase of a variety of 64-gallon, 9- gallon, 2-yard and 3-yard containers. The containers come with bear-proof lids, casters and a latch hook package.
On June 6, the council asked staff if they could ensure that the containers would not be knocked over by bears or moved onto private property by somehow latching them to walls or buildings. They also shared concerns about the containers becoming contaminated or overflowing. Overall though, they were supportive of the contract.
“This is $150,000 that goes to one of the most important things that I think we can do in our community right now,” Mayor Torre said. “As I constantly say, waste diversion is a gateway. If you can get people to be considerate of what their resource responsibility is and their waste responsibility, we’re going to make a lot more headway in all our other areas of environmental progress.”
The containers will be shipped to Aspen by the end of the summer, and the city is encouraging all businesses with a retail food license to reach out and start composting before the Oct. 15 deadline.
“We’re excited to support the community in this process, divert tons — literally — more food from the landfill, and show other communities how this can be done locally,” Baldino said.