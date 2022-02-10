Culinary enthusiasts in Aspen may be accustomed to chef’s tastings, but the omakase that Taikun proprietor Ryan Chadwick is bringing to town in collaboration with Marble Distilling Co. is a first — for all parties involved.
Chadwick is no stranger to Aspen, however: The Aspen Pie Shop and Escobar proprietor also oversaw the season-long Nakazawa pop-up in what was formerly his Grey Lady/Mr. Grey space. The Nakazawa experience so inspired him, he’s since opened Taikun in his other home, New York.
“I opened my own little sushi spot in New York City. I have a chef that I’ve been collaborating with and he’s amazing. And it’s an eight-seat counter in the lower East Side, and it sells out pretty much every night,” he said.
When describing Nakazawa in Aspen, Chadwick continued, “It went really well and it was well-received in town. …After bringing Nakazawa to town and having that kind of run its course, I learned a lot about sushi. I think now building my own sushi brand and showcasing these talented chefs is important, and having them try to create the menu and come up with these menu times, I’m excited to see what these guys do.”
Chadwick said he’s always been a fan of the bar space at Aspen Mountain Residences, formerly operated by the Hyatt. Now, Marble Distilling Co. has a tasting room in that space, and Chadwick said it was a perfect match — not only in terms of an intimate space, but also in terms of an opportunity to create literal pairings between locally crafted spirits and internationally renowned sushi chefs.
“I talked to Carey [Shanks] and Connie [Baker] about it a while ago, and they loved the idea,” Chadwick said of the husband-wife ownership team behind Marble Distilling.
The omakase dinner — chef’s tasting, in Japanese — will offer two seatings per night, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and will feature 14 courses. Chadwick said he left the actual menu to the experts.
“I’m excited to see what these guys do. This is the first time I’m doing my own solo project regarding sushi. I’m excited,” he said.
The event — which kicks off Feb. 18 and runs through Feb. 28 — is by reservation only (taikunsushi.com). If all goes well, Chadwick hopes there is room for the concept to grow into a longer-term offering. If that happens, he said, it would continue to be in collaboration with Marble Distilling.
“Honestly, when I went over there, they don’t have a kitchen,” he noted. “What works for us is we don’t need a lot of kitchen space to do what we do because it’s cutting fish. I wanted to do it in an intimate, small container, and that space is perfect. And we get to pair it with Marble spirits.”