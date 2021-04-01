Spring break was far tamer than Aspen Secondary School students had hoped after news of a tanker getting stuck in the Panama Canal derailed many of their plans.
The shipping container — owned by the family of everyone’s favorite alum, would-be partiers confirmed — after all carried particularly precious cargo: the main supply for the snowiest resort town of them all.
Not one to let something like a little international incident get in the way of a good time, the Lispiers doubled down on their homestead soiree, offering flights of the finest glue on the market to the otherwise angsty teens.
When returning to school the following week, their COVID-19 PRCs were the only tests they failed, however. Even with fewer standardized tests on the academic lineup, teachers across the board reported an uptick in reading and math scores.
“I can’t really explain it,” Superintendent Davos Ball said — but added he’s not complaining. “I mean, the kids came back, and we were afraid everyone would be breaking social distancing rules to Juul in the bathroom. Turns out, it’s the art room we can’t keep them away from! I guess it’s true what they say, art really does improve grades in other areas.”
Asked whether he was concerned about possible brain damage from his newfound glue-sniffing habit, one student replied: “Why are you talking to me? Do you know who my dad is?”