In what has become a regular occurrence over the last few weeks, officials shut down Interstate 70 east of Glenwood Springs on Saturday due to a flash-flood warning that went into effect midafternoon.
The warning that triggered the Glenwood Canyon safety closure was posted at 3:30 p.m. and was set to expire at 6:30 p.m. At that point, the Colorado Department of Transportation was expected to decide whether to reopen the interstate based on the potential of storm cells along the highway corridor, CDOT spokesperson Tracy Trulove said Saturday afternoon.
The Glenwood Canyon section of interstate that CDOT has had to close at various times in recent weeks is located near the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar and is subject to debris flow and mudslides during rain events. It runs between mile marker 116 at Glenwood Springs and mile marker 133 at Dotsero.
Trulove said eastbound traffic was being required to exit in west Rifle, at mile marker 87, to U.S. Highway 6. From there, motorists traveling to Denver were encouraged to take a northern route along State Highway 13 to Craig, then eastward on U.S. 40 through Steamboat Springs to Kremmling. State Highway 9 southward from Kremmling allows drivers to rejoin I-70 at Silverthorne.
Local motorists were given an option to use the interstate between west Rifle and Glenwood Springs, but were told to expect long delays, according to CDOT.
Westbound travelers who would normally drive through Glenwood Canyon were advised to take the same route: Silverthorne to Kremmling, Kremmling to Craig, Craig to west Rifle.
In a separate situation on Saturday, authorities closed Highway 133 in both directions at mile marker 50 south of Redstone near Hayes Creek Falls just before 12:30 p.m. due to a mud-and-rock slide. As of 6:20 p.m., the highway had not reopened.
“Expected length of closure is not known,” a Pitkin County alert stated.
On Thursday and Friday, CDOT dealt with numerous issues related to I-70 travel. Several debris flows occurred in the canyon on Thursday evening, resulting in a lengthy closure lasting through Saturday.
The westbound lanes reopened at 4:30 a.m. Saturday and the eastbound lanes began accommodating traffic at 1 p.m. Both were closed again at 3:30 p.m. Saturday due to the flash-flood safety precaution.
A CDOT news release states that crews worked Friday on “two major impacts.” The first involved the creation of a safety barrier to protect the interstate wall along eastbound lanes at mile marker 124, 8 miles east of Glenwood Springs.
“The Colorado River is flowing along the wall and recreation path due to a debris field blocking the river nearby,” the Friday release says.
Second, crews worked to clear a box culvert further east, at mile marker 129. The box culvert was full of material, preventing floodwaters from draining from east and westbound lanes.
“The box culvert must be cleared and drained before floodwaters can be cleared and before crews can clean east and westbound lanes,” the release adds.
Trulove said the use of Cottonwood Pass between Gypsum and Cattle Creek (northeast of Carbondale) is being discouraged because of the tricky nature of the roadway. She also reminded motorists not to rely on GPS map technology, which can often send motorists into areas that are not passable.
For updated information about Interstate 70 travel and also situations involving state highways in Colorado, visit cotrip.org.