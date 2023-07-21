Candidate interviews for the next leader of Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club are set to begin in early August.
According to AVSC Board President Ryan Smalls, the search for the replacement for outgoing Executive Director Mark Godomsky is preparing to enter its next phase. Smalls said there is flexibility in the process as they search for the right fit, but the hope is to have the new hire in place on Oct. 1, ahead of the winter season.
“We’ve got an extraordinary list of candidates at this point,” Smalls said via phone on Thursday. “That being said, we’re going to kind of keep things open with the hope that more candidates may jump in here. But we’re going to start to move toward creating that slate of candidates who will move forward into the interview process at the beginning of August with the goal of narrowing down that field so that we’re courting a group of finalists going into September.”
The search has gone to a national level, Smalls said, with some international candidates approached. There are also some internal candidates, he said.
Godomsky departed AVSC after a seven-year tenure, lured back to Maine where he grew up and worked professionally before coming to Colorado. He’ll be the athletic director of private college preparatory boarding school Gould Academy, where he previously served as director of ski and snowboarding competition.
In June, Godomsky told the Aspen Daily News he hoped that he had brought organizational stability to the program, and the internal consensus is that he leaves the club in a good place.
Smalls said that the club’s budget has nearly doubled since Godomsky’s arrival. Participation numbers have also increased and at this point, more than 60% of participating athletes live downvalley from Aspen.
The club has started to lean into that, with the development of some downvalley programming, like summer mountain biking and a trampoline installation effort at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel. In Godomsky’s June conversation, he said that the next executive director will have decisions to make around continuing to solidify current offerings or continuing to expand offerings toward the north end of the valley.
Among the major issues the new executive director will have to tackle is employee housing.
“It’s a huge endeavor,” Smalls said. “As is the case not just for AVSC but for all of the businesses and nonprofits in this community, the housing piece is at the center of all of this. As it relates to AVSC, through all the surveys and the focus groups the biggest piece that’s come back in terms of the importance and priorities for the new director is being able to support and recruit and retain extraordinary coaches and staff and to do that, housing is the biggest challenge.”
AVSC has accrued an inventory of employee housing, and Smalls confirmed that the club has explored housing assistance as a compensation package for a prospective executive director.
Smalls said the club was open to creating an additional position out of the search if warranted. Godomsky brought in previous experience in both administration and coaching, a rare skill set in one package. Should the search committee not find a candidate it’s comfortable with guiding both the programming and financials of the program, it may create a job similar to an athletic director-type role.
The club enlisted the help of consultant group Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to consult on the search, a firm that typically sticks to education searches. But because HYA has helped with other valley entities like Aspen School District and Roaring Fork School District, Smalls said the group’s institutional knowledge of the Roaring Fork Valley and its challenges — like housing — stood out as a benefit.
HYA is receiving candidate applications and coordinated stakeholder surveys and a town hall. According to a job listing on skiracing.com, they’ll continue accepting applications until Wednesday, presenting a slate of candidates to the search committee on Aug. 1 with interviews beginning on Aug. 7.