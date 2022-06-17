Investigators from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control concluded their joint investigation with local authorities on Thursday into the cause of the devastating structure fire that destroyed a home, killed two people and injured one in the early-morning hours Monday.
The fire burned incredibly hot — the blaze was still producing 2,000-degree temperatures 18 hours after the initial call, at roughly 2:15 a.m. Monday, to Pitkin County Emergency Dispatch.
Such extreme heat meant there was little physical evidence through which to sift, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy of Operations Parker Lathrop said Thursday.
“We’ve concluded our investigation, along with the [Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority] and the coroner’s office,” Lathrop said. “The thing to keep in mind with this fire is it burned so hot and so totally, unfortunately, it doesn’t leave much to investigate physically. We looked at the structure physically, we investigated forensically … and we didn’t find anything suspicious — no malicious intent, nothing like that.”
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responders were dispatched to a reported structure fire about 2:15 a.m. Monday. The reporting party told Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch that smoke and flames were visible from a residence on Monastery Cutoff Road, in unincorporated Pitkin County, according to a PCSO press release.
The blaze sent local Clint Coerdt to an ICU unit in Denver, with 45% of his body covered in second-degree burns, according to the GoFundMe campaign set up to support him and his fiancee, Kate Sartain. Both of Coerdt’s parents — Henrie Clauss Coerdt, 76, and Barbara “Suni” Coerdt, 71, who were visiting from Chagrin Falls, Ohio — perished in the fire.
“At this time, the cause of the fire is going to be undetermined. At this point, what happens now is it’s been turned over to the insurance company,” Lathrop explained. “Insurance companies will always do their own fire investigation, and they will work to excavate what remains of the structure. They will look at a bunch of stuff in detail, which if we had found signs of malicious intent, we would do the same.”
While investigators were “able to recover some of the remains of the two individuals … it just burned so hot and so completely … unfortunately, they’re ash,” Lathrop said. “We will never know what happened … We have assumptions, but it’s more about caring for those that remain. I feel awful for them.”
As of Thursday, the GoFundMe campaign — https://tinyurl.com/clintcoerdtgofundme — had raised nearly $350,000 from about 1,200 donors.