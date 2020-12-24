Aspen Skiing Co. remains in touch with the family of a 9-year-old boy — who dropped more than 20 feet from the West Buttermilk lift on Sunday afternoon around 2:48 p.m. — and is following up on the accident’s investigation with the U.S. Forest Service.
Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said Wednesday that, “The incident was reported to the U.S. Forest Service and the Colorado Tramway Board. We will follow up with the USFS as they continue their investigation.”
Patrol received a report Sunday afternoon that the child was hanging from the high-speed quad chairlift on the west side of Buttermilk ski area. The boy was identified via social media as Skyler, the son of Rachel Zoe, a reality TV star and fashion designer. His father, Rodger Berman, was riding the lift with the boy, as was a ski instructor, at the time.
“The lift was stopped with the child near tower 7, the first tower after the mid-station on the lift, where the child loaded. He was being held by a ski pro and his father, who were on the chair with the child,” according to Hanle.
“Resort employees were able to place a number of pads under the chair. The boy was released and dropped to the pads below, where ski patrol was on scene. The height of the fall was approximately 23 feet. He was treated by patrol, brought to the base area and transported to the hospital by ambulance for further evaluation,” Hanle’s statement continued.
The boy’s injuries were minor and he posted a video of himself after the accident. The group apparently loaded at the West Buttermilk lift’s mid-station.
Hanle’s statement continued: “First and foremost, we are pleased to hear that the boy is feeling better. We were glad to hear that he was able to recover from this incident back at his hotel with his family shortly after evaluation by doctors at AVH.”
Zoe and Berman, however, suggested the incident will stick with them for awhile and that they were “scarred for life.”
According to Hanle, “We are in touch with the family and will continue to follow up.”