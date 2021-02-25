A maintenance team from SkyWest late Wednesday was due to inspect the CRJ 700 airplane that was declared an emergency while en route to Aspen yesterday morning, according to airline spokesman Wes Horrocks.
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport was closed briefly Wednesday to secure the airport after an emergency was declared at 11:13 a.m. Inbound flight 3150 operating as an American Airlines nonstop from Chicago to Aspen, landed without incident 11 minutes later, said Rich Englehart, interim airport director.
There were 53 passengers and crew on board.
A report of electrical fumes in the cabin triggered two alert systems, prompting the Aspen Tower to declare the emergency. The plane was about 17 miles outside of the airport at the time.
“There was an odor they noticed on board,” Horrocks said..
The flight landed on runway 15 without incident and taxied over to Sardy Field’s terminal, where passengers deplaned through the boarding door. Rescue vehicles met them on arrival at gate 6.
Though Horrocks reported that a pilot said “the passengers were in good spirits,” some were apparently unnerved by the incident, according to the interim airport manager.
While Englehart called the Chicago to Aspen flight a “non incident,” he allowed, “We did see quite a bit of tension. I believe it’s because of what happened a few days ago in Denver.”
On Saturday, an engine failure on a United 777 to Honolulu rained debris over a Denver suburb. The flight returned to Denver International Airport and landed without incident.
SkyWest operates flights for three other airlines, including United, which also serves Aspen, Horrocks said.
Wednesday’s event was investigated by Airport Fire, which released the aircraft back to the airline and declared the incident closed at 11:41 a.m.
Aspen Fire, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and Aspen Ambulance also responded. “Our mutual aid agreement worked great,” Englehart said.
