Naming the proposed ski area after the Greek myth of Pandora and her feckless release of the contents of her husband’s jar (not a box) of miseries is a cautionary tale worth heeding.
Not that approving additional acreage atop Aspen Mountain for skiing would unleash the sickness, death and other evils on the forest that the legend blames Pandora for releasing into the world. But still, a bit of careful review is called for.
To start with, there is growing recognition that unpruned, old growth forest is a community that takes care of its own through sharing nutrients, carbon, hormones and moisture from strong to weak, a sort of upside-down version of our economy, with its assumption that we are all better off when resources are sucked relentlessly upward and the weak are left to reside under a blue tarp.
Whether the communication of nutrients, moisture and carbon through what is called mycorrhizal networks is intentional on the part of trees or not, there is a case to be made for not removing downed trees without careful consideration. Dead, upright trees (known as “snags”) and fallen dead trees serve the forest ecosystem in important ways. Even commercial agriculturists are beginning to recognize that the “debris” of felled crops decays into topsoil that nourishes the next generation of plants and shelters wild things. A healthy forest is not a row crop or ornamental garden to be pruned for orderly appearance. Think, “messy vitality.”
Thus, I disagree with the recent Aspen Times editorial that a healthy forest requires removal of dead fall. Though I am not a wildlife biologist, I am aware that owls, eagles and other raptors along with hundreds of other species need standing dead trees to raise their young or nest in cavities left by woodpeckers or other natural actions. Felling too much animal housing wood stock can be harmful to the local resident birds. The forest has learned over millions of years how to thrive without raking and cleanup.
When the board of county commissioners created rural and resort zoning more than a quarter century ago, we faced a firestorm of public opprobrium, two — yes, two — recall elections that ultimately failed and the occasional death threat. The purpose of the district was to prevent Red Mountain-style development above 9,000 feet.
Aspen Skiing Co., generally a benign or even positive environmental player in other arenas, claims Pandora’s never should have been part of rural and remote zoning and asks rezoning to recreation ski as more appropriate. Whatever. I can say from personal participation that the designation to rural and remote was deliberate, not haphazard or whimsical. Many believed then and some fear now that ski recreation zoning could eventually lead to amenitized residential development, as if we are not already supplied with an excess of third, fourth estates and vacation rentals.
To its credit, SkiCo has pledged not to add amenities to the 150 or so acres. The Aspen Times correctly notes in its editorial that SkiCo may someday lose or sell control of that area to a less benign capitalist profiteer not bound by a verbal or even written pledge.
My faith in corporate benevolence has been shaken by the decision to require uphill users to buy a pass on the grounds that we who walk, run and ski up as I have for 35 years are imposing burdensome unmitigated costs on the company. For the sake of $10,000 or $15,000 in annual revenue increase to $60 million in lift sales, yet another local tradition bites the snow. I shudder to think if millions of dollars were on the table how long a nonbinding promise not to develop amenities would survive. Snowball’s chance in times of climate change comes to mind.
At least the music associates had the wisdom to pull back from charging for lawn seating at the tent. I am not looking forward to paying to ride my real bike up to the Maroon Bells, though the grasping for nickels and dimes seems to be inevitable in both the public and private sector.
The trail to environmental skiing on Pandora’s is not a double black diamond — it doesn’t have to be that difficult. The BOCC should require an ongoing forestry management plan that considers the next century of the local forest, the value of snags and the needs of the tree community and the local resident species it hosts. Amend the desired zoning to prohibit residential development and amenities above 9,000 feet. Clear, strong zoning, not wishing and hoping, is what keeps your neighbor from converting her property to a more profitable liquor store or body shop in the name of progress. That is to say, as they do on Day One in law school, get it in writing.
Attempts to recall Mick Ireland and other commissioners failed by 60-40 votes, and R and R zoning has since been expanded to protect other parts of the backcountry and forest up and down the valley. Mick@sopris.net