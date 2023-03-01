The Aspen City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance on Tuesday that will restrict single-use bags in Aspen and pave the way for more reusable grocery and carry-out containers in the future.
Ordinance 6 expands the restrictions on single-use bags within city limits, including grocery bags and take-out containers from restaurants. Since 2011, the city has charged 20 cents per bag for disposable bags in grocery stores. In line with House Bill 21-1162, which the Colorado General Assembly enacted in 2021, all single-use bags across the state now require a 10-cent fee. Aspen will maintain its 20-cent fee and continue to put the revenue generated from it into a fund used for special waste-reduction projects.
“Every year we purchase reusable bags to distribute around the city for free for anyone to use when they go to the grocery stores or whatever store they might need it at,” said Ainsley Brosnan-Smith, a waste diversion and recycling program administrator for the city. “And then we also have our annual free electronic waste recycling event that we host for residents to drop off any e-waste they might have.”
The free reusable bags are available for anyone to pick up at Aspen City Hall and can be found in wire baskets on the first and third floors. Brosnan-Smith also said that the e-waste collection event usually results in enough electronics to fill a semi-truck and then some.
Ordinance 6 will split the funds from the single-use bag fees between the city and the business, meaning that 16 cents per bag sold will go to the city and 4 cents will be kept by the business. The funds collected by the city will be used for administrative and enforcement costs associated with recycling, composting or other waste diversion programs and activities, according to a memorandum.
On Jan. 1, 2024, the state will ban distribution of single-use plastic bags as well as styrofoam take-out containers. Instead, retailers will be required to distribute paper bags made from 100% recycled content. This news received a round of applause in the Aspen City Council chambers on Tuesday.
Additionally, on July 1, 2024, municipalities will be allowed to enact stronger laws around what restrictions they can place on single-use plastics. The city is currently limited in what it can do, Brosnan-Smith explained, but come July 1 of next year, the city hopes to enact stronger legislation to help it move toward its goal of 70% waste reduction by 2050.
“What we propose for next steps is stakeholder engagement, outreach and research on what materials to regulate, who to regulate and material substitutes, and we’re interested in pursuing that within the year,” Brosnan-Smith said.
Council members were widely supportive of the ordinance, unanimously agreeing to approve it on first reading. Mayor Torre asked what the impact on retailers would be, including high-end retailers that distribute branded shopping bags.
Brosnan-Smith said retailers will see a field on their tax forms to report the fee collections, and that the city will be conducting outreach with businesses about the upcoming changes. She added that all stores will need to use bags made from 100% recycled content starting next year.
The passage of Ordinance 6 and the outreach that will follow is just the tipping point for businesses that will need to learn about these changes, said Councilwoman Rachel Richards.
“It’s what is happening now, but it’s what they can expect in a year, in two years,” she said. “For many of those companies, they might continue with the same sort of bag design, but they now need to know they have to find a different manufacturer or producer who can use recycled materials in that bag.”
Council members also credited Torre with putting the Waste Reduction Fund into action in 2011 when he sat on the city council. At that time, he was the driving force behind the 20-cent fee. Torre shifted the focus to the rest of the 2011 city council and the community, which he said is fortunate to have so many members supporting environmental health.
“We’ve been very lucky here in our local City Market — the management and leadership here is very dedicated to doing as much as they can, whether it’s taking back the plastic bags that they can; they’ve been composting for a while — .they’re conscientious,” he said. “But it’s actions like these that get them to move their efforts further faster.”
Ordinance 6 will return to council for second reading on March 14.