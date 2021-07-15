From the roundabout at Highway 82 and Maroon Creek Road to the West End to the downtown business core, traffic in Aspen is an unavoidable problem, prompting citizens and city officials to take action.
Since 1999, the city has been tracking the number of vehicles traveling in and out of Aspen at the roundabout. While these numbers cannot account for the total traffic coming through town via other entrances, data from the city’s transportation department shows that traffic counts are up 60% above capacity this year.
“There’s been lots of things that have been done to keep the counts down,” City of Aspen Transportation Department Director John Krueger said. “You’ve had BRT with RFTA, you’ve had paid parking, you’ve got a lot of different programs like Recycle, Downtowner and carpooling, a lot of employer programs. So Aspen and the community’s invested all these other things over the years, but everybody forgets you’re going from a COVID year — where there was very little traffic — to all of a sudden everything’s opened back up and everybody’s driving. RFTA was restricted during COVID and so now buses are just starting back up.”
With the exception of 2020, traffic numbers in Aspen have historically been highest in the summer, especially during the week of July 4, Krueger said. The day with the highest amount of traffic this year was July 2, with 28,000 vehicles passing in and out of town. That’s just shy of the record year, which was 2003, when an average of 29,300 vehicles passed through per day and 33,600 cars came through on July 3, the record day for traffic.
Compared to 2019 — the last comparable year to now — traffic counts are down 2% between the months of January and June. However, for just the month of June, counts are up 2% from 2019 and July is trending upwards as well, Krueger said. The roundabout entrance can handle about 700 to 800 vehicles per hour, and this year about 1,100 vehicles have been entering and exiting town every hour. That puts traffic counts at about 50-60% above what the roads can handle, Krueger said, which is causing long backups.
“You really do have congestion coming in and out of Aspen both ways,” he said. “The hourly counts are a little more telling in terms of delays, congestion and backup.”
The busiest times for traffic are between 7 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. for inbound traffic, and between 10 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. for outbound traffic, Krueger added. Throughout the summer, traffic can be backed up for almost an hour in both directions every day, he said.
Krueger acknowledged that 2020 was an odd year and the data from that year cannot really be compared to others because so few people were driving in or out of Aspen for many months. But now that people are returning to work and businesses are reopening, he encouraged people to take advantage of the services available to them.
“People got used to driving during COVID because of all the limitations, but those are off, and we want to encourage people to get back on RFTA,” he said. “Take the bus. You can avoid the congestion, there’s dedicated bus lanes, you can sit there and read the newspaper or your book. You don’t have to deal with all the traffic and stuff; you just ride the bus and let somebody else do the driving. Way less stressful.”
Some people also use McLain Flats Road to bypass the roundabout traffic and come into town via Cemetery Lane, Krueger said, but the city has less information about this entrance. The counts do not exceed Highway 82, but the city sees roughly 200-300 cars per hour leave town in the afternoon on McLain Flats. Krueger said he did not have information for the morning traffic, but he guessed numbers would be lower than in the afternoons.
Numbers for traffic in the West End of town are not impossible to come by, however. Aspen resident Mike Triplett addressed Aspen City Council during the Tuesday meeting to request action from the city to confront the traffic problem in the West Smuggler neighborhood. In January, Triplett started a community group called the West End Pedestrian Safety Group, a collaboration between residents to gather a consensus and seek solutions to members’ safety concerns regarding traffic.
“Over the last three years, in my opinion, the city has allowed the traffic on West Smuggler to go from a problem to a crisis,” Triplett said during the meeting. “I think it’s a serious safety issue for children, it’s a safety issue for bikers, it’s a safety issue for dogs and other people’s pets. I have two children, my neighbor has children. At some point, someone’s going to get hurt — possibly a child.”
Through a Denver-based research group, the West End Pedestrian Safety Group was able to conduct a study on traffic numbers in the neighborhood. They found that 2,200 cars and trucks pass through West Smuggler Street each day, averaging 12 vehicles each minute.
Triplett asked council to consider converting the street into a pedestrian corridor or stationing a police officer there to enforce laws. Mayor Torre asked to see a copy of the study and assured Triplett that the city was interested in having a conversation with the group in the near future.
The issue of citywide traffic is not lost on city officials, Councilman Skippy Mesirow said later. In downtown Aspen, Mesirow said he sees an opportunity to create a system that shifts the streets back to the citizens, whereas it has become a hub for parked cars.
“I don’t believe that our downtown core in Aspen is optimally set up for the lifestyle that we want to live,” he said. “It’s time for us to get much more serious about focusing on people and community. And the streets, frankly, are the single biggest community asset, really.”
In alignment with the West End Pedestrian Safety Group’s concerns, Mesirow said that collectively, we should care more about our health and mental health than how quickly we can get to wherever we’re going. The city is working to engage with community members and find solutions, he added.
“There are next actions that are actively being worked on with staff and community members,” he said. “If we really want to solve this, we need to be holistically thinking about the big picture ... about how to facilitate both that and the safety of the citizens of Aspen.”