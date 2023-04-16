According to Airborne Snow Observatories’ Roaring Fork survey, a layer of dust blown in from southwestern deserts during an April 3 windstorm is speeding up snowmelt in the Roaring Fork Watershed. The survey report states that the dust, which has given the snow a visible ruddy tinge, could shorten the snowmelt season by a month or more.
During survey flights last week, ASO used a pair of imaging spectrometers to measure the watershed snowpack’s albedo, or the amount of sunlight that reflects off the snow’s surface. Typically, clean snow reflects at least 90% of the visible sunlight that hits its surface, but the percentage for some dusty snow in the watershed dropped as low as 55%. That means some dusty snow is absorbing 40% more sunlight than clean snow, and melting faster.
Jeff Derry, executive director of the Center for Snow and Avalanche Studies, said that before April 3, Colorado had experienced very mild dust activity this spring. The April 3 dust storm, he said, “changed everything immediately.” Because the event arrived at peak snowpack, it will stay at or near the surface of the snow and affect the entire snowmelt season going forward.
Derry, who has been researching dust on snow with the center since 2015, said it is uncommon for a single event to play such a large role in a season. He said Colorado could still see more dust events this spring, but for now, the April 3 event has pretty much defined this year in terms of dust-on-snow effects.
According to snowpack reports from the Roaring Fork Conservancy in Basalt, increased snowmelt from high temperatures and dust have already caused a dramatic spike in stream flows across the Roaring Fork Basin in the last week. On April 6, RFC reported flows in the Roaring Fork River and its tributaries were slightly below normal for that time of year. By April 13, flows were running between 129% and 217% of normal, with flows in the Crystal River at Redstone eight times higher than they had been the week before. Meanwhile, basin snowpack has dropped from 144% of normal to 137%.
“We receive most of our dust events in March, April, May … typically in springtime. Which is unfortunate, of course. When we get them [in spring] like this, they exert their influence for the duration of the snowmelt season,” Derry said. In the meantime, Derry says he’s hoping for a wet spring. “Seemingly minor precipitation events can slow down the melt rates by just tapping the brakes for a day or two.”
The Roaring Fork Watershed faced similar challenges last spring when dust on snow contributed to early peak flows in rivers and streams. When rivers hit their peak early, that means there is less water in available later in the year. Rafting companies and recreators have less time to play, and some farmers and ranchers have to stop irrigating earlier.
Jeff Deems, Chief Technical Officer for Hardware at ASO, said dust on snow could shift peak runoff this year by a month or more, though it can be up to two months in more severe years.
ASO flights could provide deeper insight into this troubling phenomenon. Currently, researchers at CSAS’s Colorado Dust-on-Snow program monitor dust on snow at 11 mountain pass locations using on-the-ground instruments. While these sites can gather data more often than ASO flights, Derry said ASO flights can examine a much larger geographic area.
“The benefit of ASO is that it gets a whole watershed snapshot, which is pretty phenomenal,” he said.
In the long run, Derry hopes to collaborate with communities in the desert Southwest on projects to improve soil health and mitigate dust events generally.
“I hope people realize that our mountains are intimately connected to the desert,” he said. “We need to care for our lands as a whole.”