This week, the Aspen City Council called the Isis Theatre a valuable community asset and said they would support Aspen Film as it navigates its future in the space during a time of COVID-19 and online streaming.
Since 2006, Aspen Film has contracted with Metropolitan Theatres to operate the concession stand and four screens of the iconic downtown space.
Metropolitan has not paid rent since public health orders prohibited gatherings in March, and its lease ended this summer. Aspen Film relies on that income to pay down debt on the building to the Aspen Public Facilities Board, which is the entity that the city created to acquire the property.
Susan Wrubel, executive director of Aspen Film, presented the council with a lease extension through January 2021 that included partial back pay for the spring’s shortfall.
After that, she said a number of options are on the table. As the nature of cinema changes, theaters are not as lucrative as they once were. Wrubel said the industry has been going sideways for a while now.
“Even before COVID, there were a lot of smaller arthouse theaters around the country closing. A lot of the biggest cinemas were having trouble meeting their rent,” she said.
In anticipation of the lease expiration with Metropolitan, Aspen Film has been in talks with the operators of movie theaters in El Jebel and Rifle. Wrubel said the nonprofit has also considered taking on the operations directly and hiring a film buyer.
“We believe that this is our home. We believe it will deliver the longevity of Aspen Film,” she said. “We've been approached by others about buying the theater outright. We flat-out said no.”
The Isis has remained shuttered even as Gov. Jared Polis allowed for movie theaters across the state to reopen if they were able to follow social distancing protocols. As cases of COVID-19 have begun to rise again locally and nationwide, there is no certainty that group sizes large enough to make the theater profitable will occur again during the extended lease.
Wrubel said Aspen Film’s programming — which centers around in-person, multiday film festivals — is up in the air and cannot be relied upon to cover the money owed on the building.
“Our last festival went virtual; we have no idea what the next couple will look like,” she said.
Metropolitan pays Aspen Film about $300,000 a year for rent and a portion of concession sales. Wrubel said the company brings in about $1 million annually, and with another upcoming rent increase worked into the debt agreement, the numbers are not adding up.
“The business has changed so much, and theaters are not making what they were,” she said.
The council agreed to the lease extension, a move they will have to formally adopt during a meeting of the Aspen Public Facilities Board next week.
The council also discussed refinancing the building, which would allow Aspen Film to put off its upcoming September payment until next year — with potentially lower interest rates — and give the industry time to recover from the pandemic.
“There's a hope that the theater business would turn around a bit in the next year,” Wrubel said.
She told the council that if Aspen Film were to take on operations directly, they could increase profitability on the space.
“We feel like perhaps we could eek out another 20% because we don't feel the programming at the theater has been at the level that it could be. We could upscale concessions a bit,” Wrubel said. “There's more that can be done.”
Right now, there is $2 million outstanding on the building. City Finance Director Pete Strecker estimates that refinancing the debt owed could result in a $414,000 savings. If Metropolitan is not able to pay rent moving forward and conversely Aspen Film is not able to make its payment, the city is on the hook. Strecker said that money would have to come from the general fund at the expense of something else already budgeted.
Councilmember Rachel Richards said there is value in the city stepping up to support Aspen Film in retaining a home in the building.
“The value of an operating Isis in our town is worth far more than $2 million. If this goes away, there is literally no way we would replicate that space in town,” Richards said. “I see a real risk of losing the Isis as a theater.”
As the only movie theater in town, she said it provides an outlet for youth who do not participate in Aspen’s nightclub or fine-dining scene, adding that video streaming options and content has cut away at the live entertainment experience such as movies and live sporting events. But locally, a movie theater also serves as a community hub.
“This is a huge community asset. It's not the Wheeler [Opera House], but it's comparable in terms of community gathering place and social interaction,” Richards said.
The rest of council agreed. Councilmember Ann Mullins said that though entertainment opportunities are adjusting to fall in line with public health orders, there is a future when the Isis will be relevant again.
“As great as the Buttermilk drive-in is, we still need a downtown indoor movie theater,” she said.