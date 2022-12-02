When junior Ambler Henderson found the bottom of the net approaching the halfway point of the first quarter, it officially put Aspen back in the varsity girls basketball scorebook for the first time in 1,013 days.
After two seasons rebuilding as a junior varsity-only program, the Skiers rejoined the ranks of proper prep competition with a new coach and new roster in Carbondale, facing Rifle in the Brenda Patch Tournament on Thursday night.
“It definitely is time,” Henderson said of the return to varsity after playing her first two seasons in the JV classification. “I think we’re ready. We had a really good JV season and a lot of us have improved since last year, so I think it’s time for varsity.”
The Skiers opted to drop out of varsity following the 2019-20 season that saw them win only three out of 20 games and none in their league. According to MaxPreps, they also lost six seniors.
The previous years had not gone much better: Aspen hadn’t won more than four games after a 10-12 season in 2011-12, also according to MaxPreps. A reset was needed.
They struggled to find success in the first junior varsity season, but the team turned a corner last year, going 8-4 and finishing with a 5-1 run. After the junior varsity stint, which the Colorado High School Activities Association mandates must be at least two seasons, they were ready to make the jump back.
Head coach Annie Peck departed due to her not being able to commit to a varsity schedule commuting from Glenwood Springs, according to Aspen Athletic Director John Castrese. In her stead, they hired Brian Taubler, who came with experience elevating a high school girls program. As an assistant coach at Pacific Ridge School in Carlsbad, California, Tauber helped elevate the school two competitive divisions in three seasons.
“Coaching was always one of the things I wanted to look at, and because the opportunity was here in Aspen where I wanted to be, it was like it all came together,” Tauber said. “It’s been really interesting, and I really didn’t know what to expect. Not having a varsity program for two years, I saw it as an opportunity and a challenge. … I’m super impressed with the enthusiasm for basketball in these girls and just the way they behave. I love that aspect of it [in] coaching these young women, and I’m cautiously optimistic.”
Tauber — who has split time between California, Aspen and even the east coast for business — didn’t have the team’s first practice until Nov. 14. With Thanksgiving break laid in, the team hasn’t had much time to mesh and develop a system yet. Tauber said the team’s offense and defense were built in the last week.
It all showed in the team’s first game, losing handily to Rifle 49-12. After Henderson’s opening basket, the Bears ended the quarter up 8-0. The Skiers struggled to find shooting space and saw multiple passes intercepted and balls stolen outright. They got particularly foul-happy as the second half played out. They played, well, like a team playing varsity basketball for the first time.
Returning to varsity isn’t indicative of the team’s final product. It’s a raw team that, by the eye test, can match up size-wise with its local competition. It’s also a team that is going to get ample time to learn the game, with no seniors on the roster and only two juniors. Everyone else is an underclassman.
“I think it’s definitely really helpful to be able to grow this year, and then next year have the same team so we know where we’re coming back to,” Henderson said.
With five games remaining on the pre-winter break schedule, there’s still plenty of preseason to get up to speed, as well. The Skiers return to Carbondale on Friday for the continuation of the tournament.
Henderson ended the game with eight points. Sophomores Fiona Benvenuto and Audrey Woodrow also scored for Aspen. Mia Mottier almost hit an early-season, highlight-reel shot — banking in a shot from near midcourt as the first quarter ended — but was deemed to have gotten the shot off after the buzzer.
It wasn’t the reintroduction to varsity the Skiers were hoping for, but their return is just beginning.
“There’s going to be a lot of moving around these next few weeks,” freshman Margaret Buck said. “I think later on in the season, it’s going to be a lot of fun to play.”