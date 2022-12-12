It didn’t take long for the former rivals to endear themselves to their new teammates. Only five seconds, to be precise.
That was the length of time for Aspen High School seniors Carson Miller and Ryder Rondeau to combine for a set play to score a goal in the first game of the season on Friday night. The Skiers were still in their customary red and black colors, but sported a new logo, one of a heated rival in years past: a black G carved out of a scheming red face, that of the Glenwood Springs High School Demons.
Miller chipped the opening faceoff forward to Rondeau, who streaked down the middle and beat the Air Academy goaltender.
“It was good but it was honestly Carson throwing it through the center’s leg,” Rondeau said. “I feel like the team did really well together. We just ended up starting the game and I feel like if any of those lines would have started the game there would have been a goal.”
He may have a case, as the team routed the Air Force Academy feeder school, 11-1. Nine players scored, led by junior Jake Barlow’s natural hat trick in the second period. With his goal and an additional four assists, Rondeau led the game with five points.
The next day, the Demons made a statement against Battle Mountain, last year’s 4A Mountain League champions, with a decisive 9-3 victory that again saw scorers up and down the score sheet, with six players chipping in. Rondeau scored a hat trick plus an assist and Barlow scored two more goals.
After two games, the Demons appear poised to make some serious noise this hockey season. That’s to be expected, though, from a team tphat is looking more and more like a Western Slope All-Star club.
It’s not only Aspen that joined Glenwood Springs after the Skiers’ varsity program was put on hold for two seasons out of concerns of its competitive level due to low player numbers. Head coach Tim Cota estimates at least six schools are suiting up for Glenwood Springs, including Roaring Fork (Barlow’s school), Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Coal Ridge and as far as Fruita Monument in Grand Junction. He admitted he may have missed one when listing them off.
“It’s like a club team getting to pull from everywhere,” Rondeau said. “I was a little worried coming in thinking that it was going to be tough to get in with the team, but honestly they all accepted us.”
The Skiers are certainly the new kids on the block, with three skaters and backup goaltender Jeremiah Swenson earning spots with the Demons following tryouts. Swenson didn’t get into the team’s first two games, but with Barlow at No. 2, Rondeau, Miller and sophomore Ryan Rigney fill out the team’s point leaders through two games, with nine, six and four, respectively.
Before the formation of Glenwood’s program in 2018, GSHS players commuted to Aspen to play varsity hockey. In the previous two seasons, the teams had an even 3-3 record against each other, including the Demons’ first winning season over the Skiers in 2020-21, with fans and players chirping at each other every step of the way.
But the players say it wasn’t hard to bury the hatchet when they realized what opportunity was presenting itself for the team: the Demons had a lot of up-and-coming young players and the Skiers were a playoff team a year ago, albeit on the backs of a large graduating senior class.
“We were honestly just excited when we heard Aspen may be coming,” Barlow said.
Cota said the team has been meshing well. In his tenure, he’s been asked to continually bring together athletes from different schools.
“It’s a good locker room right now,” Cota said. “They have the depth and the kids have just gelled together and it’s just going to keep getting better.”
Cota said the biggest thing to do to get the team to mesh is bonding and finding time to do that, which can be difficult when the two farthest players live multiple hours away from each other. But winning big early, especially for a team with big expectations, certainly helps.
With the addition of Aspen’s players and the loss of only four seniors a year ago, Glenwood was already getting bigger, stronger and more mature. Now they feel they have the depth to roll their full lineup with any team — even if one player is ejected for game misconduct and another sits the second half of a game with an injury, which happened against Air Academy.
“I feel like any line coach puts on the ice has got a chance to score goals,” senior Kaleb Holm, of Fruita Monument, said. “We only lost a few kids last year and we gained a few more with Aspen. We’ve got a chance to perform this year, I think.”
Coaches around the state certainly agreed, voting Glenwood Springs the seventh-ranked team in the 4A classification before the first game.
The Demons have one more varsity game before winter break, Friday evening at the Glenwood Recreation Center against Liberty, a team Aspen eliminated in the playoffs last season. After the break, they’ll return in January against defending state champion Cheyenne Mountain on Jan. 3-4, which ended the Skiers’ run. The twin bill against Cheyenne Mountain was originally scheduled to open the season, but was postponed by the Red-Tailed Hawks due to weather.
The games now stand as a major test to start the new year.
“I was definitely looking forward to playing them again,” Rondeau said before the games were rescheduled. “It was definitely a good game that we would have been able to see where we were placed.”