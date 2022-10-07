First it was the snow on the high peaks that got Roaring Fork Valley residents thinking of ski season. Next it will be Aspen’s two primary ski swaps that will get the juices flowing.
The Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club will hold its Sports Swap on Market Street in Willits Town Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
A second event, the Aspen Ski Swap, will be held at Aspen Middle School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Ski Club’s event this weekend features gear from multiple sports. It was expanded from skiing and riding years ago.
“What started as a small club ‘ski swap’ has grown into a community-wide Sports Swap, offering all sorts of outdoor gear, from fishing gear to bikes, climbing gear to skateboards, and of course ski and snowboard gear,” said promotional material from the ski club. It will include equipment, clothing and accessories.
The swap features new and used equipment from vendors as well as individuals. The vendors include CP Sports North America, Corbeaux, Hamilton Sports, Incline Ski Shop, Performance Ski, Revel Bikes, MountainFLOW Eco-Wax, Sidewinder Sports, Slot, Snowmass Sports, Summit Canyon Mountaineering, Surefoot, Strafe and Vintage Ski World.
Each vendor makes a 10% donation of their profits to AVSC after the event.
“This event has not been a huge money-maker for the club, but covers our cost of hosting the event and serves as a winter kick-off celebration for the AVSC community and the Roaring Fork Valley,” Xanthe Demas, the club’s director of marketing and communications, said in an email.
AVSC staff members will be onsite to share information about programs, offer guidance and provide AVSW swag.
The Aspen Ski Swap on Oct. 29 will benefit the school district’s outdoor education program. Individuals and entities can drop off new and used equipment, clothing and accessories at Aspen Middle School from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. They can collect money and pick-up unsold items from 2:15 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
“Pick up merchandise tickets prior to drop off at Aspen public schools, Aspen Community School and Alpine Bank Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt and Willits,” said the event Facebook page.
Both events have long histories in Aspen. This will be the 67th annual Aspen Ski Swap, which was started by Trudi Barr and Pam Beck in 1955. The initial idea was that families could trade in gear that their kids outgrew and pick up other families’ gear that fit.
Information in the Aspen Historical Society’s archive indicates the AVSC swap was started in 1973 but hasn’t been held continuously. It was disbanded for a period and rejuvenated.
Tom Moore, who participated in the ski club in multiple roles starting in the 1960s and was board president for two years, recalled that in the 1970s there were often more buyers of gear than sellers.
“Nobody changed their gear out very much,” Moore said.
As the area population grew, it got easier to swap, he added.