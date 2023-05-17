Campgrounds in the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District are opening as scheduled this spring despite the lingering snowpack.
An initial wave of lower elevation campgrounds opened May 12, including Difficult Campground east of Aspen, Chapman Campground in the Upper Fryingpan Valley, Dearhamer on the east end of Ruedi Reservoir, Elk Wallow in the north fork of the Fryingpan, the four campgrounds clustered around the public boat ramp at Ruedi, Redstone and Bogan Flats in the Crystal River Valley.
“A number of campgrounds were plowed so they could open on time,” said David Boyd, public affairs officer for the White River National Forest. “There is still snow around.”
Weller, Lincoln Gulch and Lost Man campgrounds on the approach to Independence Pass are scheduled to open Saturday. The silver campgrounds — Silver Bar, Silver Bell and Silver Queen — are scheduled to open May 26. The Portal Campground at Grizzly Reservoir is scheduled to open June 1.
Changes have been made this season to the Avalanche Campground between Carbondale and Redstone. It has new fire rings, upgraded tables and lockers where food and trash can be secured to help avoid issues with black bears. The nine-site campground will be managed by the White River National Forest’s campground concessionaire but will remain first-come, first-served.
An $18 fee per night will be charged at Avalanche. Fees range from a low of $15 per night at the silvers to $32 at Difficult. The Redstone 1 Campground charges $44 per night for an electric hookup.
Most of the campsites can be reserved through www.recreation.gov. The Forest Service is recommending reservations.
The Forest Service is offering tips to ensure there are happy campers.
“Whatever camping experience you are after, think about these five things — planning ahead, checking the latest rules and regulations, storing your food properly, being proactive about human waste, and using common sense with fire,” said developed recreation program manager Paula Peterson.
The latest rules and regulations include the requirement to get an overnight permit for overnight backpacking stays on the Four Pass Loop and Capitol Lake.
To assist campers avoid problems with bears, the Forest Service has installed lockers at all of its campgrounds in the region and some dispersed camping sites.
“The basic rules of the food storage order are to keep your food, garbage, coolers, pet food, canned or bottled beverages, and other bear attractants in a hard-sided vehicle, the bear-resistant food lockers provided at many developed sites, or an approved bear-resistant food container, unless you are actively preparing food or within 100 feet of it during daytime hours,” Peterson said.
Backpackers in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness are required to use approved bear-resistant food containers for food and garbage, but they are a good idea for all backpacking trips. They are available at most outdoor stores and in some cases are available for rent.
Vault toilets are one of the advantages of camping in a developed campground. If you choose to disperse camp, have a plan. The White River National Forest strongly recommends dispersed campers use an approved disposable system or self-contained camper/RV system and pack out solid human waste instead of digging a cathole to bury waste.
Backpackers are strongly urged to use approved commercially produced pack-out systems available from most outdoor stores. These disposable systems are easy to use and sanitary.
The Forest Service urges following common sense with fires. If fires are allowed, use the metal rings provided in developed sites and some dispersed sites. Gas stoves are the preferred option when backpacking. If you build a fire, follow Leave No Trace principles https://lnt.org/why/7-principles/minimize-campfire-impacts/. The best place to build a fire is within an existing fire ring in a well-placed campsite. Keep the fire small, burn only wood and paper, and always be present when it is burning. Make sure you have water on hand to put the fire out and that your campfire is cold before you walk away from it.