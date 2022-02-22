It’s fitting that Eric Brendlinger is more than a decade into his tenure as director of Carbondale’s Parks & Recreation Department — after all, he learned his love for the outdoors from his dad, after all.
“My dad absolutely loved out of doors, so he literally introduced us to skiing to backpacking to fly fishing to rafting to kayaking to rock climbing; thank god we liked all that stuff because that’s what we were going to be doing,” Brendlinger recalled of his childhood. “You weren't sitting on a Saturday morning watching cartoons!”
Many who knew Jack Brendlinger — who passed away on Feb. 13 — would quickly point to the more obvious highlights of his 58-year legacy in the Roaring Fork Valley: 1964 marked the year he and his wife Marsha opened the Apple Jack Inn, Aspen’s first hotel with an indoor pool; 1968, when the pair launched a fondue restaurant in a brand-new resort, Snowmass; or the years, from 1976 to 1986, when the elder Brendlinger served as the marketing director for the then Aspen Skiing Corporation.
It was during that time that Brendlinger’s team spearheaded the Snow Host program — today’s Mountain Ambassadors — and brought the World Cup back to Aspen.
It’s no surprise, then, that Jack and Marsha Brendlinger were inducted into the Aspen Hall of Fame.
“Both of the Brendlingers have been active in the Aspen community through volunteer efforts,” their shared HOF entry details. “Marsha served nine years on the Aspen School Board, and both Marsha and Jack directed and/or choreographed several high school musicals. Jack helped develop the first Aspen computerized reservation system for the Aspen Chamber Resort Association. He served on the board of directors for the Aspen Ski Club and was part of Mountain Rescue Aspen for eight years. He also joined the Aspen Rotary Club in the ’70s, and was the member of the club to first instigate the club’s largest fundraiser, the Aspen Ducky Derby, which is still in existence today.”
But Eric and his sister, two out of four Brendlinger siblings who live in Carbondale, are balancing honoring their father’s larger-than-life community memory with the man they knew as “dad.” And that means relishing how their father’s creativity permeated every aspect of his life, both professionally and personally.
“Even if he was down there fishing, he was creative in the process,” Eric chuckled, adding of his own professional pursuits, “It’s full circle there, for sure. And that definitely stemmed from his ability to show us the amazing resource we have here in this valley. He’d shown us all of it, and I’m grateful for that and always will be.”
But there’s plenty of family lore that serves as inspiring stories to a larger audience — readers can indulge in Brendlinger’s earlier antics through his own retelling of them in the book, “Don’t Get Mad, Get Even, Aspen’s Practical Joke Years.”
When he and Marsha moved downvalley, trading the mountain views from the West Buttermilk home Jack built for the Roaring Fork River that the angler also so loved, Jack didn’t stop his habit of volunteerism and community building. He was an avid Aspen Rotarian — he quickly joined the Carbondale Rotary once he had a 81623 zip code. And his creative legacy is also felt there. Rather than a Ducky Derby, Brendlinger, alongside Alan Cole and other fellow Rotarians, in 2018 launched the “Running of the Balls,” a town spectacle during which high-powered fans propel red rubber balls (about two feet in diameter) down Main Street in Carbondale.
Jack Brendlinger was also an incredibly talented artist, from bronze sculpture to, in his final years, painting — a gift he only started avidly expressing in year 87 of his 89-year life. It was a perfect endpoint to the goals of his younger years, before he ever met Marsha or settled in the Roaring Fork Valley, back when he and University of Colorado Boulder classmate and friend Robert Redford traveled Europe together as proper vagabonds.
“They were trying to be starving artists there, so they spent a couple months, I think, in Paris,” Eric recalled of the duo’s 1956 beatnik endeavors. “But my dad was really interested in going to ski Europe. He’s got some funny stories of providing ski lessons underground to all the English tourists that were in Austria until the Austrian instructors found out about it and threw him out of town, of course. Then he’d move on to the next town, hoping his reputation didn’t precede him.”
As for his posthumous legacy, like in life, Brendlinger was a visionary. He detailed at length the party he saw for his friends and family he’d be leaving in this life. That party is slated for June 11, Eric laughed.
“He definitely spelled it out in his will — ‘if it’s in the winter, just put some tents with heat out there.’ We’re going to wait until the summer,” he said. “He knew what he wanted.”
More seriously, though, he also wanted to see the causes that became most near and dear to his heart during life to continue to thrive after his death.
“What he wanted — and this was in his last will and testament — he was so involved as a volunteer in the town with Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club, the Rotary clubs of Aspen and in Carbondale. He was very instrumental in getting Aspen Junior Golf going as a nonprofit. In lieu of flowers, he wanted people to support those orgs, for sure,” Eric continued.