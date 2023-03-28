Jack The Butcher is ready to roll.
For 50 years, Jack Frey has owned and operated The Butcher’s Block, an institution that has rolled with the changes that have swept Aspen since 1973. Now at age 82, he’s ready to roll into retirement. The business, he said, is in the good hands of a veteran staff.
“It doesn’t need my old-time technology from being an old-school meat cutter,” Frey said.
In a charmingly gruff way, he declines to dive deep into the history of the business. It’s been told and retold numerous times, he said. Here is the abbreviated version.
He visited Aspen with a ski club from Minneapolis in 1968 and took interest in relocating and acted on his instincts the next year.
“I rolled into town Nov. 3, 1969,” he said.
He had cut meat in the U.S. Air Force and made it his career in Minnesota. When he arrived in Aspen, he signed on as a meat cutter at Tom’s Market. In the next few years he had a couple of brief stints in Steamboat Springs and Durango, where he thought he would settle down, but Frey got lured back to Aspen over a three-martini lunch by an investor who wanted to open a meat and cheese shop.
His initial agreement was conceptual only. He only finalized the deal after his money partner leased Frey’s preferred spot beside City Market in downtown Aspen. If the business was going to thrive, he reasoned, it had to be conveniently located next to a grocery store.
After six years, he was able to buy out his partner and take full control of The Butcher’s Block. He said he was fortunate that he came from a blue-collar background because it took a lot of time and effort to build the business. He has never shied from hard work.
“I remember doing my first $500 day,” he said. “It definitely took 15 years to make a buck.”
He stuck with it out of “survival,” he said. “It was my livelihood. An investor wouldn’t have made it.
“I skied very little because work came first,” Frey said.
He started with aged steaks and other meats, expanded the seafood selection over the years and kept adding to the local, regional and international specialty foods. For the first decade or two, there were a couple hundred items in the shop, he said. “For the last five or 10 years, it’s been closer to 1,000 items.”
After 17 years in business, he added a deli when he expanded the 1,000-square-foot shop by 400 square feet. The deli does a booming business selling sandwiches, soups and salads. The famous meatloaf sandwich sells for $16.95. About 15 years ago, The Butcher’s Block captured attention with a $2 bologna sandwich special, but Frey said he’s not out to harm any of the businesses that rely solely on sales of sandwiches, so he ended the bologna special.
“There might be another day where it will go on special, maybe for two minutes,” he quipped.
In the early years of the shop, Jack the Butcher generated word-of-mouth accolades by carrying around a backpack with half-sandwiches that he would distribute to fellow hard-working Aspenites. The Butcher’s Block added to its lore by hosting massive community barbecues that were well-received.
Frey and his staff try to get along with everybody. Talking to customers about politics and religion is off-limits. Frey declines to answer how he feels about the changes he’s witnessed over 50-plus years.
“It’s almost like a sports game. There’s always somebody that’s happy,” he simply notes.
He estimates that 99% of customers are great to work with. He prides the shop on its customer service and selection of top-quality meats. The only complaints he gets are on pricing but he’s unapologetic about what he charges. Customers are paying for the service, quality and the continuity of the help. A business must pay its employees well to keep a staff intact during these tough labor times, he said.
The point he emphasized time and again is that The Butcher’s Block owes its success to its employees. He gets the credit, but it’s an entire team effort. Over 50 years he has naturally cycled through generations of workers, but he’s always had a steady crew, including several on his current team that have been with him for multiple years. Some workers who head out to find greener pastures end up returning.
“It’s because I pay them, I take care of them,” he said.
The Butcher’s Block isn’t big on titles for workers. They all take on different responsibilities on different days.
“They’re all management as far as I’m concerned,” Frey said.
He hasn’t pulled regular shifts for about 20 years. Nevertheless, he said he is there “more than they want me.”
The staff consists of 12 employees. Marty Voller joined The Butcher’s Block in 1992, left for a time and came back. Hospitality and meat-cutting are in his blood so he feels he’s found the perfect place.
“When we get busy, oh boy, you put your game face on,” he said.
He said the staff includes seven classically trained chefs. They complement one another rather than step on each other’s toes.
Alix Hoch, who oversees the cheeses, gets the medal for longevity. She first started at The Butcher’s Block in 1988. She’s had other jobs but always maintained the connection to the shop. When it came time to narrow down to one job, it was easy to select. A big reason: Jack the Butcher has been more like family than a boss.
“It seems like everybody that’s left comes back,” Hoch said.
The family feel is helping guide Frey’s direction as he enters the next chapter in his life. In his mind’s eye he can envision the perfect buyer — he wants someone who will continue to operate a vital community business and take good care of a top-notch staff. He said he is interested in talking to realistic prospective buyers before the listing gets national attention.
“I’m looking for someone who is waiting for an opportunity. I’m opening the door,” he said.
As for Jack The Butcher, he’s confident he will find ways to stay busy after retirement. That will include rekindling old friendships and visiting extended family, many of whom remain in Minnesota.
“I don’t care, just give me the money and I’ll do something,” he said with a laugh.