Pitkin County Commissioner Francie Jacober said her desire to cultivate a good relationship with the Aspen City Council prevented her from fully outlining her opinions on affordable housing when she found herself on the hot seat during a joint meeting between the boards on Tuesday.
“People sometimes think I have an aggressive and assertive character, but when I’ve done personality (evaluations) I’ve always come out accommodating,” Jacober said Wednesday night. “So I may have been overly accommodating and weakened my own position in order to reduce the tension between the city and the county.
“I’m pretty much a peacemaker so I might have wimped out a little bit,” she added.
In a July 5 meeting with just her fellow commissioners, Jacober voiced some strong reservations about proceeding with major affordable housing projects. At that meeting, County Manager Jon Peacock told commissioners he felt the difference between what the county is spending on affordable housing and what the city was spending is the root of tension between the governments. The county spends about $2 million to $3 million annually. The city’s revenue for housing is about “tenfold” that amount, he said.
“Part of the tension that is being felt is the inequity in our ability to contribute,” Peacock said.
Jacober responded, “But of course, the demand comes from Aspen. We wouldn’t have a housing problem if it weren’t for Aspen. Pitkin County wouldn’t have a housing problem if it weren’t for Aspen, so Aspen drives this demand for housing, and so it’s not crazy that Aspen should be paying more for it.”
Fourteen days later at the joint meeting, Aspen Councilman Ward Hauenstein said he was “disheartened” after reading some of the comments made by commissioners about working together on housing issues. Jacober softened her stance and suggested her comments were being misinterpreted.
“Thank you Ward for bringing that up because I know it’s been floating around and I wanted to clarify that I definitely did not say it’s Aspen’s problem,” Jacober said. “I said it’s not surprising that more money comes from Aspen than the county because the drive for workers comes from Aspen. I never thought that somebody would interpret that I meant it’s Aspen’s problem. I don’t think it’s Aspen’s problem. It’s a valleywide problem.”
Jacober told the city council Tuesday she wants the two boards to come together in pursuit of housing solutions.
“I also wanted to say that I didn’t think it was a divisive issue between the city and county until after we had that meeting and there was a newspaper article that implied that was what was meant at our meeting,” she said. “It certainly wasn’t meant at the meeting.”
Jacober told the Aspen Daily News on Wednesday night that she felt her position was misinterpreted in an opinion column in a local newspaper between the July 5 meeting and the July 19 meeting. The columnist oversimplified her position as meaning the affordable housing shortage is Aspen’s problem to fix.
In the July 5 meeting, Jacober expressed broader concerns about efforts throughout the valley to pursue affordable housing and the implications for growth. Commissioner Greg Poschman shared a lengthy opinion that employee housing contributes to growth in the upper valley and that some people mistrust both the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority and some of the city of Aspen’s directions on housing projects.
Jacober agreed and said she has concerns about adding large housing complexes, particularly without infrastructure and services for the additional residents they create.
“I was (thinking) about all the new apartment buildings in Carbondale,” Jacober said at the July 5 meeting. “And you look at that and wonder, to what end? Like, why are we allowing all these high-density apartment buildings in Carbondale? Whose needs are being met there and what is it doing to the character of Carbondale?”
After talking more about the downvalley housing scene, she shifted her focus to the upper valley.
“To a certain extent but in a more difficult way, I also question the way that you do building more affordable housing upvalley,” Jacober said. “So if we’re looking at the Lumberyard — which is down to 300 units, something like that — and let’s say we do 100 out at [the county’s public works facility] and 70 at Phillips [Trailer Park], so where are those people to shop and where are they going to buy their daily things like something they might get at Walmart? Is it all going to be on Amazon and we’re going to have more trucks driving the valley delivering affordable products to people who can’t afford anything in Aspen?”
Her concern, she said, was that creating affordable housing alone isn’t enough. There also has to be affordable shopping and dining for the people that are added.
“So we’re suddenly going to bring 500 more people to the perimeter of Aspen and expect our current infrastructure to support that?” she asked. “How many more jobs are we generating up here in this little beehive of activity? And other than giving them an apartment, how do we support these people living up here?
“It’s more than just housing. So I do question the goal of more and more apartment building-type of units. I’m not sure who we’re serving and how far we’re taking them.”
Jacober concluded her comments at the July 5 meeting by assuring fellow Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury that she is “not opposed to affordable housing.”
“I just want to make sure we look at all the layers of complexity, if and when we do provide housing and how do we provide for other needs that we’re going to be creating after we provide housing. What other needs are we creating? I want to look at that before we get too far down the road.”
Jacober didn’t raise any of her concerns about growth and the complexity of adding affordable housing Tuesday when meeting with the Aspen City Council. Instead, she was much more accommodating toward seeking a joint solution.
“We are committed and have been talking about affordable housing since I was elected,” she told the council.
No decisions were made at Tuesday’s meeting. County commissioners plan to meet before the end of 2022 to try to set affordable housing policy. Then, the two boards will meet again to see if there is agreement on an approach.
Jacober was elected in November 2020. She is currently vice chair of the Board of County Commissioners and will ascend to the chair in January. That position is important because the chair influences the board’s agenda — when issues get deliberated and priorities among topics. The housing debate promises to carry over into her year at the helm of the board.