Pitkin County has determined it can expand its current jail building by up to 7,600 square feet but the decision on how to solve the long-term fate of the facility isn’t quite that simple, County Manager Jon Peacock told commissioners on Tuesday.
Peacock advised commissioners to let a special committee dive further into what programming is needed in an updated jail, figure out how much square footage the programming requires and then determine if the current jail should be expanded or a different site pursued.
“The (current) building was originally designed and constructed to add a second story over the existing cell block area, which would provide about 3,100 square feet,” Peacock said.
A structural analysis determined that it would be “costly but doable” to strengthen other parts of the roof that weren’t originally built for an additional floor, he said. That would allow an additional 4,500 square feet of growth for a total of 7,600 square feet.
“We have some expansion opportunity. It all depends on what we want to do,” Peacock said.
A special board called the Criminal Justice Coordination Committee is working on exactly what the facility should include for programming. There were easy decisions that the commissioners signed off on Tuesday, such as segregating inmates by gender and risk-rating, and providing beds for the work release program. Tougher decisions were deferred on how broad of services should be offered and how much space allocated for functions such as religious services, therapeutic counseling, treatment for substance use and yoga as well as detention.
The criminal justice committee toured several other, newer jails in Colorado to get a feel for what modern facilities look like. One consistent piece of advice they heard was “whatever counseling space you think you will need, double it,” Peacock said.
His advice was to plan big, then pare down later if needed because of size constraints, budget issues or both. No cost estimates were discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.
Commissioner Greg Poschman acknowledged that cost will be a critical factor in the decision. Is it possible to “shoehorn” all services into one facility, he wondered. “I keep hearing about all the things we want to do and I’m wondering if it’s all going to fit,” he said.
Peacock said the existing jail is a constrained site but not an impossible one. “If it does fit, maybe it has some operating consequences, maybe not,” he said.
If the current site doesn’t work for an updated facility, the county will have to identify new sites. One possibility is on land by its public works facility west of town.
Pitkin County’s jail was constructed in 1984. Former Sheriff Joe DiSalvo determined in 2021 the facility was no longer safe to house detained and confined persons, nor was it safe for the staff. That was based on a death by suicide of an inmate and incidents involving disruptive behavior aimed at jailers.
DiSalvo negotiated a deal to have Garfield County staff Pitkin County inmates while it worked on a long-term jail solution. That relationship was severed by Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario after DiSalvo lost in the November election to Michael Buglione.
Buglione and his staff negotiated a new deal for Eagle County to temporarily house Pitkin County’s inmates while Pitkin County worked on its long-term solution. The agreement is to house inmates for 120 days with the possibility of two 30-day extensions if Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek feels Pitkin County is making progress. It was clear from Tuesday’s work session that Pitkin County will need longer than 180 days to resolve its jail issue.
The next step will be to determine all the desired programming in the updated facility, assign square footage to it, determine the cost and figure out whether the current jail gets expanded or a new facility is built.