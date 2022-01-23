Mark McMorris and Jamie Anderson’s medal race continued Saturday, as the former pulled ahead with his 21st medal overall, an X Games record until the latter landed a silver in the big air later in the afternoon. McMorris was competing in the men’s big air competition at press deadline (see aspendailynews.com for the latest).
“He’s fricking the GOAT in the men’s field,” Anderson said after her big air silver of McMorris. “Maybe he’ll beat me — I don’t know — maybe we’ll still be tied. He’s probably got more years than me; I’m pretty close to pow-town.”
McMorris’ gold was his sixth in the snowboard slopestyle, breaking a tie with Shaun White for the most in X Games history. But it wasn’t without drama.
He held the lead through the first three runs before the Norwegian Marcus Kleveland made a next-level leap from last place to first in the fourth run through. McMorris, in the penultimate run of the event, reclaimed the pole position on the strength of a perfect run. He landed a backside triple cork 1620 on the final jump in an event that has become the pinnacle demonstration of just how much a person can rotate in the air.
“That’s kind of the way it’s been trending,” McMorris said. “Two 1620s back-to-back in a run is a rarity … until this — it’s been a while, but everyone was doing it. It’s crazy stuff.”
Dusty Henricksen, the defending champion in the discipline, was the only one standing in McMorris’ way in the final run, but he crashed out and finished 10th in the event.
Anderson completed the Saturday with eight golds, nine silvers and four bronzes in her X Games tenure, which goes back to 2004. McMorris had 10 golds, eight silvers and three bronzes leading into the big air event at press time.