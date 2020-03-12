Jazz Aspen Snowmass announced today the full lineup for its summer café series, which celebrates 30 years.
The shows will take place all summer long on the rooftop of the Aspen Art Museum and at The Collective in Snowmass Base Village.
JAS founder and president Jim Horowitz, in a statement released today, addressed concerns over the coronavirus and said all scheduled performances will go on as planned — for now.
“Should circumstances change, as dictated by public health authorities in consideration of coronavirus concerns, JAS will modify its plans in accordance with those guidelines at that time,” Horowitz said. He later noted: “At this time our remaining JAS Café winter shows will continue as scheduled and the planning of all summer events is moving forward as normal. The health and safety of JAS attendees, artists and staff is our highest priority, so at any point, should conditions warrant a change in JAS programming we will be prepared and will communicate those changes immediately.”
The summer café series kicks off at AAM on July 9 with a performance commemorating its 30th anniversary. Featuring Horowitz’s trio with vocalists Niki Haris and Jimmer Bolden, the show also will reflect on the organization’s evolution and history.
The Grammy-award-winning jazz-fusion band the Yellowjackets will return to the cafe series for its first time since 2016 on July 10 at AAM. The following night on July 11, American violinist and actress Lucia Micarelli will perform at AAM.
In a JAS Café first, jazz pianist Shelly Bergwill join vocalist Tierney Sutton for an evening of songs by request on July 24 at AAM. Music choices will be selected randomly by audience members from a collection of 250 songs, with impromptu arrangements created on the spot.
Shelly Berg will return to the AAM stage on July 25 with his trio and three special guests: trumpeter Randy Brecker, jazz and soul vocalist Kenny Washington and clarinetist and saxophonist Ken Peplowski.
After multiple sold-out JAS Café shows in 2019, rising star vocalist Veronica Swift and multifaceted jazz pianist Emmet Cohen will return to perform on July 31 at The Collective. Both Frost School of Music alumni also will participate in Master Classes with the 23 student musicians attending JAS Academy.
JAS Academy artistic director and six-time Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride will bring his latest project, Tip City, which includes Dan Wilson on guitar and Emmet Cohen on piano, to The Collective on Aug. 1.
On Aug. 4, the JAS Academy Big Band conducted by Christian McBride will perform two free concerts at the AAM in conjunction with the start of ArtCrush. The 23 students will perform a mix of classic repertoire from Ellington to Basie as well as more modern arrangements from McBride. The all-scholarship program and free admission to the Aug. 4 show are supported by donors.
The last weekend of the JAS Café series will feature a first-ever JAS Café weekend with three nights of “Blues, Roots & Rhythms” themed music. Vocalist and Grammy-winner Catherine Russell will perform the opening night on Aug. 14 at AAM. South Carolina band Ranky Tanky will make its Café debut on Aug. 15 at the museum. The summer series will conclude at the AAM on Aug. 16 with Pascal Bokar’s “Afro Blue Grazz” and his ensemble.
With the exception of the Aug. 4 show, all of the performances will feature a pre-concert artist interview prior to the first performance at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale today and can be purchased at (970) 920-4996 or at jazzaspensnowmass.org. Individual show tickets range from $45-$55; a series pass to five shows is available at a $50 discount. All nights will feature performances at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. More information can be found at jazzaspensnowmass.org.