Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ June Experience is bringing the movement of live music back to Aspen’s blocks. And with more venues involved than ever before, this year’s festival is looking to be the biggest one yet.
Kicking off a full-slated summer of JAS programming, the activities will be held June 23-26 and consist of multiple staggered shows held at 10 different venues around town.
The incoming performers vary in musical genres and styles — from jazz, soul, blues and funk to gospel, world music and more.
“We’re really pleased with how June came together,” said Jim Horowitz, JAS president and founder. “It’s definitely going to be a great summer kickoff, and we’re looking forward to getting back to that format of bouncing from here to there and just experiencing a bunch of different shows.”
Inspired by the French Quarter Festival in New Orleans, Horowitz described the annual June festival as “pedestrian friendly.” He explained how everything is within the small area of a few blocks, and as festivalgoers move from one venue to another — attending any given show they’d like to see at any given time of the night — the experience carries a sense of closeness and community.
“The movement is part of it,” Horowitz said. “Take a jazz walk, take a soul stroll, take a blues shuffle — it’s about moving, grooving, dancing and hopping, and then listening to different sounds.”
With 40 shows packed into the festival’s main programming taking place Friday and Saturday (June 24-25), Horowitz suggests passholders plan out their schedules — especially those who are “fans of the bigger bands” that are playing at Belly Up and the Wheeler Opera House. Kamasi Washington and Keb’ Mo’ will be performing at Belly Up, for instance, and Poncho Sanchez and Take 6 will be at the Wheeler.
Horowitz mentioned that the June Experience is how the renowned music organization came into being in 1991, and it also happens to be the one part of JAS programming that’s undergone the most change. Over the past 30 years, the June festival has been “reinvented five times,” according to Horowitz.
In 2019, the festival moved from its 10-year location at the Benedict Music Tent and was reformatted into a multivenue experience — a transition that came out of the success seen with the JAS Café series, Horowitz explained.
“The reason that this format came into existence is because of the JAS Café, of what we experienced happening with people in small venues,” he said. “The café had been around for 10 years or so, and people had really fallen in love with going to hear music in intimate settings.”
This change required finding a lot of venues, Horowitz added, stating that this year’s June Experience is taking place among a “great group” of local spaces.
In addition to Belly Up and the Wheeler, June festival shows will be held at the Limelight Hotel, the W Hotel’s 39 Degrees, Here House Club, Sterling Club, the Hotel Jerome’s Felix Coffee and Bad Harriet venues, the Aspen Art Museum and the Wheeler’s lobby.
Horowitz said one thing worth pointing out about this evolved format is that a handful of the venues host the same band both Friday and Saturday, which is ideal for the two-day passholder, as they’re able to see more bands.
In terms of the number of shows and choices offered through the June Experience, Horowitz underscored that the festival is the most affordable program that JAS puts on.
“The reason to do it is because it’s a deal if you’re going to go to a bunch of shows — and that’s the fun of it,” Horowitz said. “You can’t see everything, you have to choose a little bit, but you can get three or four shows in easily; I’m already trying to figure out what my method is gonna be because I wanna see everything.”
Two-day and single-day passes for the June Experience are still available to purchase through the JAS website. Two-day passes are $199 and a single-day Friday or Saturday pass is $125. For more information on this year’s lineup and ticketing, visit jazzaspensnowmass.org.