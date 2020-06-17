Although the 2020 Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience was recentlycalled off due to the coronavirus pandemic, JAS will keep the music playing with three nights of online programming taking place over what would have been the event dates.
Starting at 7 p.m. on June 26-28, each broadcast will include multiple artist interviews, performances and more. All participating artists were slated to perform at JAS this year, and each one has confirmed their commitment to the 2021 June Experience, allowing viewers a sneak peak of what’s to come.
“It was great to interview so many artists who have multi-year relationships with JAS and our community. It’s a fun way for listeners and viewers to get to know them each so much better,” JAS President and CEO Jim Horowitz said in a press release. “In addition to their stellar musicianship, they are all natural storytellers who have lived colorful lives and have so much to share.”
The online-streaming programming will include pre-recorded interviews with Horowitz and the artists, as well as recorded live performances. Most of those performances were staged specifically for the JAS audience and have not been widely seen before. Some of the performance footage will be from artist archives.
“The icing on the cake is all the great performance footage,” Horowitz said. “Every artist’s genre of music is so different and so brilliant, one can imagine the joy of hearing all of them in such close, walkable proximity at multiple venues all in downtown Aspen in June 2021. Our 30th anniversary season next summer will be worth the wait.”
Featured artists include Grammy-winning acapella group Take 6, funk/soul group The Motet, Jamaican jazz pianist Monty Alexander, piano virtuoso Emmet Cohen, jazz drummer and vocalist Sammy Miller, drummer and former JAS Academy student Ulysses Owens Jr., Tel-Aviv born clarinetist and saxophonist Anat Cohen with string wizards Trio Brasileiro and the Brazilian guitar talent with unique mouth percussion Badi Assad. JAS will also be showcasing some of the work that Roaring Fork Valley students have put together during this time of social distancing.
Pre-registration at jazzaspensnowmass.org is required to watch the broadcasts. Viewing is free, while a suggested donation of $10 to JAS Mission programming is encouraged. JAS will send a link on the day of each performance to all who have registered.
Participants also can the nightly broadcasts as a JAS VIP with special takeout offers from VIP tent chef Martin Oswald of Pyramid Bistro. Each night Oswald will be preparing a take-out meal from his Pyramid Bistro Restaurant in Aspen which will include some of his top dishes from former JAS events.
For more information on the live stream, visit jazzaspensnowmass.org or call 970-920-4996.