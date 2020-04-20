Jazz Aspen Snowmass has called off its 2020 June Experience, the organization’s kick off to the summer season, JAS announced Monday.
The four-day event was slated to run June 25-28, with concerts and events held each day at multiple venues around town.
All of the artists who were scheduled to perform at the June Experience have committed to performing at next summer’s JAS Experience June 24-27, according to a statement from Jazz Aspen Snowmass. Those artists include The Family Stone, The Motet, Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, Take 6, Dee Dee Bridgewater, David Sanborn, Paa Kow, Juanito Pascual and others. Tickets will remain on sale for the event based on the new dates.
“It was the only silver lining in a lemonade-out-of-lemon situation,” Jazz Aspen Snowmass president and CEO Jim Horowitz said of being able to postpone the acts when reached via phone Monday.
The canceling of JAS’s inaugural summer event follows other Aspen summer staples, such as the Food & Wine Classic and the Aspen Ideas Festival, which also were recently canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aspen Music Festival & School announced on April 1 that it would postpone and shorten its season by two weeks.
In a prepared statement, Horowitz explained that “the combination of severe limits on the number of persons who will be allowed to gather once the state of Colorado loosens its stay at home mandate, and the clear prevailing public health concerns around events and larger gatherings made this decision inevitable.
Horowitz continued: “Though we held out hope for a somewhat smaller event that could help start the healing in our community this summer, we concluded that this process cannot start with June JAS 2020. All the June artists were in agreement that it would be best to simply look forward to June 2021, so that is our plan.”
JAS will make decisions regarding the status of its café summer series and Labor Day Experience at a later date based on new state health regulations regarding gatherings as well as “emerging standards in the music industry nationally” for concerts this summer, the statement read. Asked for more specifics as far as timing, Horowitz reiterated that any decisions will be a function of what happens at the state level.
In lieu of the live event June 25-28, JAS intends to present a series of livestream home performances and interviews with a combination of artists who were scheduled to be part of the festival as well as former JAS Academy students.
“We can still connect great artists with our audiences in intimate settings, extending our new ‘JAS in-house’ initiatives of bringing great performances and content to people at home,” JAS senior vice president Andrea Beard said in the statement. “It’s our mission to ‘keep the music playing’ and now more than ever we need to respond creatively.”
Confirmed acts for the now 2021 June Experience include multi-Grammy winning jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater; the most awarded a cappella group in history, 10-time Grammy recipients Take 6; funk and jazz jamband Galactic with special guest Anjelika Jelly Joseph; Jamaican jazz pianist Monty Alexander with his Harlem Kingston Express show; virtuoso guitarist Charlie Hunter joining former Snarky Puppy singer Lucy Woodward in a trio performing vintage pop and classic standards; the soulful, rhythm and blues, rock & roll organ, guitar and drums of the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio; the Denver-based funk, soul and jazz group The Motet; the Brazilian guitar talent with unique mouth percussion Badi Assad; and the return of four former JAS Academy students performing with Ulysses Owens Jr. Gen Y showcasing a mix of young new artists.
June Experience general admission ticket buyers may transfer their tickets to the 2021 event, receive a refund or donate to JAS programs. Ticket purchasers will receive an email this week with instructions on how to move forward. Early discounted “We Trust JAS” passes purchased in November 2019 will automatically transfer to the 2021 event unless buyers choose to donate them. Ticketholders who donate their ticket value to JAS will receive a full tax deduction.
Jazz Aspen Snowmass, in its 30th year, is currently offering online education, expanded live streaming of performances and artist interviews and virtual private lessons for students of all ages. The nonprofit also intends to continue its in-school music education programs this fall.
“We are still hopeful that our JAS Café summer series of scheduled shows from July 9-Aug. 16 will be presented in whole or in part, depending primarily on state of Colorado guidelines in place for summer gatherings,” Horowitz said. “If we can, we will. The urge to gather is powerful and so is the desire to do so safely.”