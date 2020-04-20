Jazz Aspen Snowmass has called off its 2020 JAS June Experience, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The three-day event was slated to run June 25-28, with concerts and events held each day at multiple venues around town.
All of the artists who were scheduled to perform at the June Experience have committed to playing at next summer’s JAS Experience June 24-27, according to a statement from Jazz Aspen Snowmass. Announced artists for the June event included Take 6, Dee Dee Bridgewater, David Sanborn, The Family Stone, Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, Paa Kow and Juanito Pascual.
“The combination of severe limits on the number of persons who will be allowed to gather once the state of Colorado loosens its stay at home mandate, and the clear prevailing public health concerns around events and larger gatherings made this decision inevitable,” Jazz Aspen Snowmass president and CEO Jim Horowitz said in a prepared statement Monday afternoon. “Though we held out hope for a somewhat smaller event that could help start the healing in our community this summer, we concluded that this process cannot start with June JAS 2020. All the June artists were in agreement that it would be best to simply look forward to June 2021, so that is our plan.”
This story will be updated.