Jazz Aspen Snowmass is canceling this year’s Labor Day festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced Monday morning.
The previously scheduled artists, including Stevie Nicks, Eric Church, Kings of Leon and Maren Morris, have committed to the 2021 Labor Day Experience, which will take place Sept. 3-5.
“This was not the 30th anniversary celebration we envisioned, but the health and safety of the JAS artists, staff and audiences dictated that we stand with our fellow arts organizations in Aspen and beyond in taking this action,” JAS founder and president Jim Horowitz said in a statement released Monday. “We look forward to planning to celebrate our 30th season with the same great artists and more in 2021.”
Additional acts will be announced at a later date. Tickets will remain on-sale for the event based on the new dates.
JAS is exploring options to keep the JAS Café Summer Series shows in place while observing all government social and safety mandates.
