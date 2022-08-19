If the COVID-19 pandemic was the tornado that uprooted everyone’s sense of place and normalcy, Jazz Aspen Snowmass CEO and founder Jim Horowitz has never deviated from his mantra for his organization: There’s no place like home.
Four years ago — in August 2018 — JAS announced that it was under contract to purchase the space above and adjacent to the historic Red Onion space. Now, Horowitz said his nonprofit is an important step closer to making the dream a reality: far from simply purchasing the space, the city of Aspen has granted all the necessary entitlements and approvals for development to move forward. Its construction permit should be coming within 14 to 16 weeks, a press release notes.
Essentially, far from a hopeful hypothetical, the new approvals from the city means that the JAS Center in Aspen’s core is going to become a reality. And with those approvals, Horowitz said he’s comfortable going public with his plans — including the next phase of a momentous fundraising campaign already two-thirds of the way toward its $25 million goal.
“We’re now at $16 million in pledges,” he said. “To now be in the place where we can have the opportunity, it’s right there. And we’ve always raised two-thirds of the money and we haven’t even really gone public; now we are.”
Of course, JAS didn’t get to this place with the city alone, he continued.
“Special thanks go to Phillip Supino and Amy Simon of Aspen’s community development department — along with Spiro Tsaparas and Jimmy Marcus from M Development — for working together with JAS and its architect Charles Cunniffe to reach this milestone,” he said in a statement. In a separate interview on Thursday, he gave special acknowledgement to developer Mark Hunt.
“Now it’s just full speed ahead,” he said.
The JAS Center will have its entrance in the Red Onion annex building, east of the historic tavern on the Cooper Avenue pedestrian mall. The first-floor space will house a gallery showcasing photos of JAS performances over the years, according to renderings expressing the current vision, and will continue onto a second floor of the eastern annex building, which will connect to the historic building with a generous setback. Second-floor space in the historic Red Onion building that currently contains offices will be converted into an entrance lobby, bar and lounge area of the 1892 building.
“This building, it’s been offices upstairs — there’s nothing wrong with that — but to wake it up and have people able to go into that Red Onion bar and just look out those windows and go, ‘Wow, those are the originals, and here we are listening to great music in the 21st century and this building was built 130 years ago,” Horowitz said, “It’s nice to keep it in the public domain.”
All in all, the JAS Center will serve as a single home to four purposes: a club, an event space, a studio and a classroom. There will be a full-functioning kitchen, so either third-party, collaborating nonprofits looking to rent the space for an event space — Horowitz said that he’d love to see the center become useful during the Food & Wine Classic or the Aspen Institute’s Ideas Festival, for instance — or a guest attending a musical performance in a supper-club or night-club setting, the space is able to provide something equally substantive for the body as the soul.
“We’re building a commercial kitchen so we are self-sufficient for an event and for ourselves,” Horowitz said. “You can get something to eat; we’ll figure it out. Equally importantly, if you want to do a special event for 150 people and you have a topic that you want to talk about — whether it’s business or government or not for profit — you can come into this space, you can walk in the door, and you can do everything from right there.”
Ultimately, JAS is already putting together a calendar for its future center that includes roughly 300 days of activity throughout the year, whether that be live performance during the peak summer and winter seasons or classroom, rehearsal and recording space for artists in the spring, summer and fall for the numerous educational JAS programs.
One thing Horowitz is particularly excited about? Having a state-of-the-art recording studio space immediately adjacent to the stage area.
“It’s a great place for a live recording,” he said. “The juxtaposition of the studio next to the live room is pretty unique … they’re not usually side-by-side. It’s just something we could do and thought it would be exciting to do.”
At the end of the day, though, it’s difficult for Horowitz to overstate the importance of the elegance of the center’s simplicity: “The venue will be a game-changer on many levels — not just for us, but in its unique size and feel in the core. It’s something that, the size of it is one of the simple but great things about it. It’s a great size.”
When he sits back and allows himself to imagine a day when there’s a downtown Aspen JAS Center, he’s overcome with the feeling more than the specifics. “I can see it very well: It will be joyous.”