All in all, Jazz Aspen Snowmass organizers called the 2021 Labor Day Experience a success. Of the 10,000-person occupancy for the outdoor event, the Friday lineup commanded 9,700 tickets sold, Saturday’s claimed 9,800 and Sunday’s event, with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band headlining, took the lion’s share of sales, at 9,840 tickets, according to JAS Senior Vice President Andrea Beard.
Generally speaking, the number of people who actually attended hovered around or just above 8,000 each day: 8,000 exactly on Friday, 8,200 on Saturday and 8,228 Sunday.
JAS President and CEO Jim Horowitz on Sunday night described the whole ordeal as a “magical weekend filled with smiles” and “a powerful and joyous gathering.”
“You could feel the immense energy from sharing music again with thousands of others,” he said, giving a nod to the “major assist from the magnificent weather.”
After the cancellation in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Horowitz noted that the energy was more palpable than in previous years — just for the opportunity to gather.
“It was surely the most grateful crowd in our history,” he said.
And 2021 didn’t prove to be a cakewalk, either. With COVID-19 cases spiking in Pitkin County and nationally just weeks before opening day of the festival, Horowitz said performers — two artists, Stevie Nicks and Yola, canceled due to cautions surrounding the coronavirus-caused disease — and crews went above and beyond to assure the show would go on.
“The JAS production team executed a seamless experience for artists and attendees alike … especially considering the endless curves of 2021, including in the last month,” he said. “The attendees were so appreciative and cooperative, really it was so smooth. There was a happy vibe hanging over the venue from the first note to the last … what an amazing conclusion to our 30th anniversary.”
But even by Sunday night, at about 11 p.m., there was no rest for the weary.
“Tomorrow we kiss the ground and start planning for 2022,” Horowitz said.