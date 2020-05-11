Patrons of Jazz Aspen Snowmass will have to wait another year to hear Stevie Nicks sing “Landslide” in the place where she penned the song’s lyrics nearly 50 years ago.
For the first time in its 30-year-history, JAS is postponing this year’s Labor Day Experience due to health concerns involving the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced Monday.
The legendary Nicks and the other headlining artists — country star Eric Church, rock group Kings of Leon and singer-songwriter Maren Morris — have committed to perform at the festival in 2021, which will take place Sept. 3-5.
“We just want to call 2020 a bad dream, and just say, we’re going to do it next year,” Jazz Aspen Snowmass founder and president Jim Horowitz said Monday.
While acknowledging that “this is not the 30th-anniversary celebration we envisioned,” Horowitz said he is grateful that all of the artists agreed to next year’s event.
Asked about the challenges of rescheduling a production like JAS Labor Day, Horowitz said the process was actually quite smooth.
While all signs have pointed to the 10,000-person-per-day gathering as a no-go, Horowitz said, it wasn’t until Pitkin County released its “roadmap to reopening” last week that provided the numbers that JAS needed in order to make a decision.
“We knew it was coming, but it had to be in print for us to have the conversation,” Horowitz said. Upon reviewing the latest guidelines, JAS started calling the artists’ management last week asking if they would consider performing in 2021 rather than cancel altogether.
“They all said yes, and they didn’t hesitate, to be honest,” Horowitz said, reiterating his gratitude.
“And by the way, we still have slots to fill,” Horowitz added of the 2021 lineup. “It’s going to be a great one.” Additional acts will be announced at a later date.
Tickets to the Labor Day festival will remain on sale based on the new dates. Those who have already purchased a general admission ticket may transfer their ticket to the new date, donate the value to Jazz Aspen Snowmass or receive a full refund. The early discounted “We Trust JAS” passes (purchased in November 2019) will automatically transfer to the 2021 event, unless the buyer wishes to donate them. All ticket buyers will receive an email this week with instructions on how to move forward.
The canceling of Jazz Aspen’s 2020 Labor Day Experience follows other Aspen summer classics, such as the Aspen Music Festival & School’s season, the Food & Wine Classic and the Aspen Ideas Festival, all of which were called off as a result of the pandemic.
JAS postponed its 2020 June Experience in the same vein, announcing April 20 that this year’s lineup would instead perform next year. The four-day multi-venue festival marks the organization’s kick off to its summer season, while the Labor Day Experience is the culmination. Sandwiched between the two summer staples is JAS’ ongoing café series, which Horowitz believes JAS can pull off in a limited capacity.
There are currently 10 shows on the calendar as part of the Café Series from July 9-Aug. 16, eight of which are scheduled on the rooftop at the Aspen Art Museum and two at The Collective Snowmass.
“Our intention is to do these shows. We don’t know that we’ll be able to do all of them, and we might have to modify, but we’re going to try and do as many as we can,” Horowitz said. “We’re really, really intent on putting our gaze forward into small gatherings for the summer because we think that’s a very, very important part of our profile and our message and what we can really do and how we can contribute to the spiritual, cultural life of Aspen-Snowmass.”
While the state and local public health departments will dictate acceptable gathering sizes at that time, Horowitz looked to a hypothetical range of 30-50 people as a feasible example. For perspective, a sold-out café show at AAM during a normal year would seat about 140 patrons.
Asked about the feasibility of such a decrease in ticket sales, Horowitz said JAS would have to compensate with fundraising efforts and also likely increasing ticket prices. JAS will release more details about the cafe series in the coming weeks.
“Silence this summer is unacceptable. It’s just unacceptable,” Horowitz said Monday. “There has to be some music.”