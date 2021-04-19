The beat will, in fact, go on this summer in the valley as Jazz Aspen Snowmass is expected to release today a robust lineup of live music slated June through September.
Entering its 30th season with vigor, JAS programmed a packed summer with its June Experience, Café series in July and August and the much-loved Labor Day festival in September.
“I feel optimistic, really. I think that the pendulum is swinging in a positive direction for live music in a number of ways, and [based on] what I’m hearing from industry sources, there’s a growing confidence that things are really going to accelerate a lot once summer hits,” Jazz Aspen Snowmass founder, president and CEO Jim Horowitz said in an interview Saturday. “The industry is expecting outdoor concerts to be at or near full capacity by mid-summer. That’s what the industry thinks.”
Major industry players rescheduling massive festivals like Bonnaroo and BottleRock to the fall — and venues like Red Rocks boasting some 70 shows on its summer calendar — give Horowitz an increasing sense of optimism. Three major U.S. festivals are on the books Labor Day weekend alone; tickets for Bonnaroo went on sale April 1.
JAS plans to present its full summer season of small venue concerts, focused on distanced performances starting June 18-20 — which is traditionally Food & Wine weekend, Aspen’s unofficial kick off to summer — followed by the June Experience June 24-27. The JAS Café season will span throughout July and August and the Labor Day festival will culminate the season. Headlining the Labor Day Experience — with a capacity of 10,000 attendees — are the legendary Stevie Nicks, country star Eric Church, rock group Kings of Leon and singer-songwriter Maren Morris. All of the artists had previously committed to performing at the 2020 festival. The Food & Wine Classic is scheduled for the following weekend, Sept. 10-12.
“We expect thrills, tears and frequent enthusiastic applause after the long forced silence of live music during COVID-19’s rampage,” Horowitz wrote in an announcement JAS is expected to release today.
This season’s theme is “celebrating our musical roots,” JAS’ statement read. As such, the lineup boasts many artists who enjoy a long history with Jazz Aspen while also sprinkling in new artist debuts.
JAS will also shine a light in its June and café season on gospel, blues and early jazz that emerged after the Civil War “and laid the foundation for the explosion of American popular music and recording in the 20th century,” Horowitz said.
Also happening this summer, JAS Academy, in collaboration with the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, will add another segment and expand from two weeks to four. The all-scholarship program is led under the direction of Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride.
June Experience
The June Experience will be scattered among a total of eight performance venues. General admission passes include shows at The Little Nell, Here House, Belly Up and the Wheeler Opera House. The Velvet Buck at the St. Regis, the rooftop of the Aspen Art Museum and the Patron Tent on Durant Avenue will play host to VIP passholders.
Although “there’s never been a festival in the history of Jazz Aspen where there was one set of artists for VIP and another set for GA [general admission],” Horowitz explained, “it was the only way to organize it and manage crowds” with COVID-19 in mind.
Additional performances will take place at the Hotel Jerome, where JAS first hosted shows 30 years ago. The majority of the June lineup includes artists who were originally scheduled to perform at the festival last June.
On the VIP ticket is eight-time Grammy winning a capella vocal sextet Take 6 (Patron tent, June 25); the jazzy reggae rhythms of Monty Alexander’s Harlem-Kingston Express (AAM, June 25); multi-Grammy winning jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater (Velvet Buck, June 25); and sultry jazz vocalist Carolyn Leonhart (Velvet Buck, June 27).
Featured as part of the VIP and GA programs: Denver’s beloved funk group The Motet; the classics of The Family Stone; the swinging trad-jazz group Sammy Miller and The Congregation; and award-winning vocalist Bettye Lavette in her JAS debut, according to the statement. Visit jazzaspensnowmass.org for specifics on days and location for GA and VIP.
Additional highlights for GA passholders include Brazilian guitarist and mouth percussionist Badi Assad (Here House, June 25-26); flamenco guitar player Juanito Pascual (Here House, June 27); and the funky Hammond B-3 Organ Quartets’ Delvon Lamarr and Jamison Ross (The Little Nell, June 25-27).
In the ballroom of the Hotel Jerome on June 25-26, a New Orleans revue will include Dumpstaphunk with bassist George Porter, Jr. and pianist-vocalist Jon Cleary. Ticket options will include an early dinner show with a three-course New Orleans-inspired dinner and a late show.
All venues are projected to operate at reduced capacities compared to the 2019 festival, with a maximum of 50-100 attendees per performance. A limited number of three-day general admission passes will be available for sale at 9 a.m. Friday. At this time, all VIP passes are sold out based on 2020 purchasers keeping their tickets following last year’s postponement.
“We basically are going on sale with almost no passes even for sale because so many people kept them,” Horowitz said. “That’s why we added the individual shows, to give people a way to get into the festival.” He added that the June Experience’s multi-venue model, which JAS had restructured and launched in 2019, “really struck a chord with people.”
JAS Café and Labor Day
A “special weekend” opening the summer season on June 18-19 will be announced soon. The JAS Café series will include jazz vocalist and saxophonist Curtis Stigers (July 9); jazz-fusion pioneers The Yellowjackets — who performed at the Benedict Music Tent during the opening weekend of Jazz Aspen in June of 1991 (July 10) — jazz pianist and Frost School of Music Dean Shelly Berg and friends (July 23); jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles and Creole Soul (July 24); McBride and Tip City (Aug. 5); jazz vocalist Kurt Elling, vocalist Catherine Russell (Aug. 13); fusion group Pascal Bokar’s Afro Blue Grazz Band (Aug. 15).
Additional JAS Café shows will be announced at a later date. Tickets to the café series will also go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday.
JAS expects to announce the full lineup for Labor Day in June.
“It’s been a nice one-part jigsaw puzzle, one-part Rubik’s Cube, one-part I don’t know what,” Horowitz said of the past year. “Like Humpty Dumpty putting it all back together.”