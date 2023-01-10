The attorneys for a prominent Basalt chiropractor are seeking dismissal of a criminal case against him for alleged complicity in sexual misconduct because the police investigation was tainted by an officer’s alleged “lies.”
Attorneys for Dr. Dave Jensen filed a motion Jan. 4 to dismiss the case because they claim former Basalt officer Thomas Wright allegedly misrepresented facts when he testified before a grand jury. The motion was filed on Wednesday but was restricted from public view until the alleged victims’ names could be redacted. The motion was released Monday.
“Corporal Wright lied to the grand jury in order to obtain an indictment,” the defense motion claimed. “Because Corporal Wright’s lies substantially influenced the decision to indict, the indictment must be dismissed.”
The motion followed a decision by the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to drop 10 of 17 counts against Jensen on Dec. 28. The counts, involving seven of 10 alleged victims, couldn’t be proven, prosecutors said in a hearing. Jensen’s team of attorneys, led by Kate Stimson of Denver, contended that if the 10 counts cannot be proven, then the remaining seven cannot either.
Jensen is owner of the WIN Health Institute in Basalt and employed Nathaniel Gordon as a massage therapist on a contractual basis. Gordon was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, sexual contact and invasion of privacy in November 2021 after former clients outlined alleged inappropriate behavior during massages by Gordon at WIN. Gordon pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial on a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges, 21 in all.
The case against Jensen has taken considerably more twists and turns. He was indicted on suspicion of the same 21 counts against Gordon in August, but as a complicitor. There are no allegations that Jensen had inappropriate physical contact with any of the women. The indictment came after closed deliberations by a grand jury. A defendant doesn’t have the ability to challenge the evidence in a grand jury case.
Eagle County Judge Paul Dunkelman ruled in December there was no probable cause on four counts in the grand jury indictment. Then the DA dismissed another 10 counts later in the month, leaving seven.
“It is unclear why the prosecution continues to believe it can prove the remaining seven counts after conceding it cannot prove the other 10,” Stimson wrote in her motion.
The motion shows Stimson’s team is focusing on the testimony of Wright.
“During his grand jury testimony, Corporal Wright lied repeatedly about key aspects of this case in an effort to secure charges against Dr. Jensen,” the motion said. “Complicity requires a specific act in furtherance of the underlying offense, so Corporal Wright lied and said that all the women were specifically referred by Dr. Jensen even though he knew this was untrue for most of the women. Corporal Wright lied about what victims like (redacted name) told him in order to obtain more serious charges.”
The defense attorneys compared Wright’s comments to the grand jury about what the female victims told him to recordings of his interviews of the victims. Jensen’s attorneys contend there were roughly 12 cases in which Wright’s testimony allegedly was at odds with what he learned from the women.
A judge hasn’t ruled yet if there were any misrepresentations. Wright left the Basalt Police Department last year for a position with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. He was off duty Monday and couldn’t be reached by the Aspen Daily News for possible comment.
Jensen’s motion said the indictment wouldn’t have been returned against him “without the false testimony.”
“Corporal Wright’s lies substantially influenced the grand jury’s decision to indict on the remaining counts,” the motion said.
Without the alleged misrepresentations, there is no evidence to support that Jensen knew about Gordon’s conduct or that Gordon would allegedly sexually assault a woman while providing a massage, the motion said.
Jensen was released from jail on bond shortly after his arrest. He wants the seven counts dismissed. If they aren’t dismissed, Stimson said the defense should be allowed to call Wright to the witness stand in a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 3 to cross-examine him on his testimony to the grand jury. The defense motion also wants a judge to require prosecutors to show why they think they can get a conviction on the remaining seven counts if they felt they had to dismiss 10 other counts.
Jensen’s nine-day trial is currently scheduled to begin Feb. 21.
Gordon, who also was released from jail shortly after his arrest, is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23. No trial date has been scheduled in his case.