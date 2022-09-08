Basalt chiropractor Dr. Dave Jensen pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 21 charges in a grand jury indictment against him involving alleged complicity in a sexual assault case.
Jensen entered the plea in Eagle County District Court through his attorney, Kate Stimson of Denver. Judge Paul Dunkelman set the trial for Feb. 21.
Stimson said she anticipates “big disputes” over what evidence will be admissible at the trial. “Because I think the (prosecution’s) theory of the case, much of it, will not be admissible,” she said.
A key hearing will be held Dec. 2 to determine what evidence can be included at the trial.
Jensen, 52, is owner of the WIN Institute in Basalt, where he practices as a chiropractor. He employed Nathaniel Gordon as a massage therapist. Gordon was arrested last year on suspicion of 10 felony charges and 11 misdemeanors. He is accused by authorities of inappropriately touching several women during massages at the WIN Institute. He is facing one count of sex assault, fake medical exam and nine counts of sexual contact, fake medical exam, all felonies. He also faces 11 misdemeanor counts for alleged invasion of privacy.
Gordon pleaded not guilty on July 25. His trial is set for Jan. 30 in Eagle County District Court.
Jensen was taken into custody by Basalt police on Aug. 17 after the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office presented its case against him to a grand jury. Indictments were handed down on 21 charges that alleged Jensen was complicit in the actions of Gordon. As with Gordon, there are 10 felony charges and 11 misdemeanors. Unlike the case against Gordon, Jensen isn’t accused of physically touching any of the alleged victims. Instead, he was charged as an alleged complicitor on each of the charges.
A prosecutor for the DA’s office alleged in an Aug. 18 hearing that Jensen’s “egregious behavior toward female patients of the clinic led to an environment in which Nathaniel Gordon [had] access to sexually assault women.”
Stimson said in court on Wednesday that the complicit liability charges against Jensen are “unique” and that she would likely be filing motions challenging the indictment or seeking a judge’s review on whether there was probable cause to warrant Jensen’s arrest.
“Dr. Jensen is accused by the prosecution of intending to promote or facilitate a massage therapist’s (alleged) sexual assault of several women and the evidence is incredibly weak against Dr. Jensen on the complicity theory,” Stimson said during Wednesday’s hearing.
Deputy District Attorney Amy Padden said the DA’s office might seek to combine the cases against Gordon and Jensen into one. Stimson said she would “strongly oppose” such an attempt because the cases are factually different.
“Dr. Jensen’s case relies on his knowledge and his intent to promote this, not on all the sex assault evidence, which is what Mr. Gordon’s case would be about. So they are different although related,” Stimson said.
Dunkelman said the cases will proceed separately at least until there is a ruling on joining them, if the DA’s office files such a motion.
Stimson said she is awaiting a transcript of the evidence provided to the grand jury so she can proceed with motions. The grand jury’s deliberations are held in secret. Dunkelman said his office would attempt to get some “urgency” in the production of the transcript so the Jensen case can proceed. A court order would likely be needed for the release of the transcript, he said.
Dunkelman scheduled a hearing on Sept. 28 to review the progress of the case.