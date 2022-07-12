When on the clock, you won’t see new Roaring Fork Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez not dressed to the nines.
On Monday, his sixth day since starting his new role, Rodríguez sat in his new office in a deep blue suit, leather shoes, pink tie with white paisleys and donut-emblazoned socks. He said he’ll look like this pretty much every day in the office, a stark contrast from the more business-casual attire the administration usually sports — even more casual over the summer months as staff dip in and out of vacation — and the more lax approach to work attire generally seen throughout the valley.
But Rodríguez’s wardrobe isn’t just a fashion choice. It’s a message to all his new students, but particularly the Hispanic ones that have come under his watch.
“I know that there’s a difference for kids to be able to see themselves with a doctorate, with a tie, with some sort of career,” Rodríguez said. “From personal experience, I didn’t have that as an elementary age student, middle school or high school. I just remember [being] a student who was ill-prepared to attend college, who just didn’t have the social network in my community to see people like me with a bachelor’s or master’s or doctorate degree who were professionals — teachers or principals or lawyers or whatever — and that made a significant impact on my life.”
In the first superintendent position of his career, Rodríguez reflected on narrowly graduating high school, the tutelage of a teacher who guided him down the college path, navigating higher education and getting to the point where he is today. He feels that his story can be one to inspire those in his new community to reach higher and see the tie around his neck and think, as he once did, that could be them.
A high school teacher by the name of David Lane picked him up and escorted him to community college in Fort Lupton. From there, he went on to University of Northern Colorado, then University of Colorado at Boulder and University of Denver, picking up a higher degree at each.
Rodríguez officially took the reins of the district last week after Rob Stein announced his resignation in January, leaving office on July 1. Rodríguez’s hire came after a nationwide search in which the school board ultimately felt the Denver-area native and then-deputy chief academic officer for the Dallas Independent School District, one of the largest in the country, was the right choice.
In June, he signed a five-year pact with Roaring Fork schools worth north of $1 million. After a tumultuous transition period — during which he sprained his knee, he and his family caught COVID and his hired movers got trapped overnight on Independence Pass — his family arrived in the valley and into a temporary housing situation in Glenwood Springs.
Like all newcomers, he felt the impact of the limited housing inventory, the mad scramble of reaching out on a posting on Facebook before others. He applied for child care before knowing if he would be selected for the superintendent position.
But now he’s getting his legs — one of them still on the mend — under him. With many staff on vacation, he’s still getting to know his team, despite weekly 1-on-1’s over Zoom.
With a vision for the long term developing — and secured by his long-term contract — Rodríguez is already at work making key decisions.
Shortly after his contract was announced, Chief Academic Officer Rick Holt announced his departure to take the role of superintendent in Pagosa Springs. Rodríguez said the district has narrowed the search for a new CAO down to three candidates. One is from Denver, another is from Houston and the third is from Taos, New Mexico. The district is hoping to narrow it down to a selection and submit an offer in the coming weeks, he added.
“We posted it. We’ve gotten an awesome turnout of candidates, it’s been great actually,” Rodríguez said.
After an offer is made and a contract is signed, the new hire will then have to go through the housing search and moving process as well.
It was a process he had to get involved in right away, regardless of his comfort level. He said there are other decisions he isn’t yet ready to make before completely getting up to speed and learning more about the job. He has other ideas for some technical changes that he is preparing to present to the school board and staff, but is thinking longer term about issues like staff housing.
With a deal through the 2026-27 school year, he has some time to be patient. And with his 2-year-old son entering Riverview, he has motivation to keep his job longer than that.
More holistically, he’s aiming at being that positive figure for his new students. He’s already made an impression on some, a second-grader and fourth-grader he met at the Miracles for Maggie 5K run over the weekend — albeit in shorts and a beanie, not his usual decor.
They were just two of the 6,000 he hopes to influence, like Lane did for him.
“For me, it’s about deep, meaningful impact but also at scale,” Rodríguez said. “As a superintendent in a small school district, you get to have both. One kid is a lot of kids. You make the difference in the life of one kid by picking them up and taking them to sign up for school at Ames Community College in Fort Lupton, that’s a big deal; that makes a difference. We have 6,000 of those kids here.”