A famous whiskey quote goes, “You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy whiskey — and that’s pretty close.” Woody Creeker Jesse Graber has both.
Over the last 20 years, Graber has created two nationally acclaimed whiskeys: Stranahan’s and Tin Cup. He’s worked trade shows, food and wine festivals, and high-end liquor presentations as a brand representative while still keeping time to take care of his small ranch he and his wife Jane own in Woody Creek and create a new horse ranch in Missouri Heights.
Occasionally, Graber gets to drink whiskey. He is drawn to whiskey and creating whiskey, he says, because it is a rugged drink for a rugged state. Whiskey is a beverage that he likes because he likes the craft behind the creation of the liquor: the natural color, because “it tastes better than a mango-infused vodka” and because “life is too short to drink bad whiskey.”
Graber’s stories behind the creation and the successes of both Stranahan’s and Tin Cup begin and end in Woody Creek, where he ended up after a stretch in the Front Range. There, he’d been making his own version of homebrew products since the early ‘70s, and a neighbor who was moving gifted him with a simple still and a recipe to cook up moonshine. It was the beginning of a hobby that became wildly successful.
After moving to Aspen in 1974 to ski and work construction jobs until he eventually created his own home contracting business, Graber began making his own brand of moonshine and offering it in a jar as a unique Christmas gift to his workers rather than baking Christmas cookies. Before long, architects, contractors, suppliers and friends were asking to be put on Graber’s Christmas list.
By the late 1990s, he was a volunteer fireman with the Aspen Fire Protection District. One night, he responded to a barn fire at George Stranahan’s Flying Dog Ranch up Lenado Road.
After the fire was out, Graber and Stranahan talked about the success of Flying Dog Beer that Stranahan had created and marketed throughout Colorado. In that conversation, they found a shared appreciation for whiskey. For a long time at that point, Graber had been thinking about what it would be like to have a commercial distillery. In the late ‘90s, there were no commercial distilleries in the whole state of Colorado.
Then one day when Graber was visiting Stranahan on his ranch, he saw the mash remnants left over from the Flying Dog beer operations — he says it was like a light bulb went off for him: He could cook it down and distill the liquid into a clean, high-octane liquor that could be used as a base in the creation of a single-malt whiskey.
Eventually, Stranahan signed on to the idea of using the Flying Dog mash to create a single-malt whiskey. Graber and Stranahan began talking about the specifics of fine whiskey and what they liked about it, and Graber began experimenting with different ideas using the Flying Dog mash. He cut up pieces of oak barrels, put them in jars with distilled liquor and let it take on the color and flavor of the oak extract. The color and taste of whiskey comes from the aging in the oak barrels.
According to Graber, the distilling process is a pretty simple one. Pure distillation has been attributed to the Arabs, dating back to the 8th or 9th centuries, with the same basic science: Take a grain and cook it to release the sugars. Like rice, you don’t want to overcook it. When the mixture cools down, add yeast. When the yeast eats the grain and those sugars, it produces carbon dioxide and a low-grade alcohol.
Then, distill the low-grade alcohol, boiling it at 176 degrees, which separates the alcohol from the water. At this point the alcohol is a higher proof than is recreationally drinkable, so a distiller will then add water back in. Pure, Rocky Mountain water makes an excellent ingredient.
Unlike many other liquors, the making of an American straight whiskey carries with it strict rules. The liquor can’t be distilled higher than 160 proof so that the flavor of the grain comes through — it has to be aged in newly charred American white oak barrels, and the proof in the barrels can’t be higher than 125-proof. The liquor has to be aged for a minimum of two years, and it can’t be bottled at less than 80-proof.
Stranahan’s was unique because it was and still is an American single malt liquor. Stranahan’s is made from only four ingredients: 100% malted barley, yeast, Rocky Mountain water and time in the barrel. Stranahan’s is called an American straight Colorado whiskey. It is similar to a fine scotch because both are made from 100% malted barley, but the liquors are aged differently so their flavor profiles are different.
It takes about 10 hours for Stranahan’s “to run through the column” and complete the distillery process. And then years of aging in freshly charred oak barrels. “Whiskey is a long game,” notes Graber.
It took Jesse Graber about six years of experimenting to create the perfect flavor profile for Stranahan’s Colorado whiskey. Along the way, there was an immense amount of research into the different base recipes, and years of red tape from Colorado liquor licensing authorities as Graber and Stranahan worked to make their liquid creation legal. They got their license to distill alcohol in 2002 then started distillation in 2004 because it took Graber two years to build a distillery.
They opened Colorado’s first commercial distillery in 2006, next door to Flying Dog Brewery in downtown Denver. In the beginning, they produced about three barrels of Stranahan’s a week. Now, the production output is more like 60 to 70 barrels per week.
An intense investment — via both time and money — was made on marketing, promotion and giving away free samples, but very quickly Stranahan’s garnered positive press and, more importantly, positive feedback from both everyday whiskey drinkers and liquor connoisseurs. Eventually, Stranahan’s success attracted the attention of a major worldwide liquor distributor, Proximo Spirits, and they purchased Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey in 2010.
While Graber had managed to expand Stranahan’s distribution into 35 states, Proximo, the distributor of Jose Cuervo and many other liquor brands, expanded the distribution to all 50 states. It is marketed with other high-end whiskeys in the $50 range. Their product offerings have increased, and there are now seven different Stranahan distillations being produced.
Instead of retiring to ranch and enjoying the success of his co-creation, Graber decided to create another whiskey, using slightly different ingredients and a slightly different process. He decided to blend rye bourbon that is distilled and aged in Indiana with a small amount of the same Colorado single-malt whiskey that goes into each bottle of Stranahan’s. The mixture is then cut with clean Colorado Rocky Mountain water, and a new whiskey is created. He called this one Tin Cup, after the ones Colorado miners used to drink their whiskey.
Tin Cup is also enjoying success on a similar scale to Stranahan’s, and its reputation is rapidly growing. Proximo was involved in the creation of Tin Cup, and Graber noted how successful their collaboration has been.
Originally, Graber was told that he couldn’t add single-malt whiskey to a bourbon and still call it that because, like all whiskeys, bourbon has strict rules. But Graber was not deterred.
“We’re going to call it American whiskey,” he answered proudly. “We’re from Colorado, and we don’t have to follow the rules away.”
And that’s how Tin Cup was born. Now, Proximo Spirits owns a high-end whiskey in Stranahan’s and modestly priced ($30 range) whiskey in Tin Cup. There are three different Tin Cup distillations being produced.
Woody Creeker Graber is no longer a volunteer fireman. Currently, he works as a brand representative for Tin Cup, which gives him time to do his ranch chores in Woody Creek, and spend time building his new ranch in Missouri Heights.
And, occasionally, he enjoys a glass of Tin Cup.