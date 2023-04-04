No one was injured when a departing Falcon 900 private jet went off the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport runway on Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred at about 1:50 p.m. amid high winds, Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said Monday. The airport was closed immediately and numerous outbound and inbound commercial and private flights were canceled or diverted. An exact number was not available on Monday afternoon.
The cause for what’s known as a “runway excursion” was not known. The National Transportation Safety Board investigates all airport crashes and excursions. In 2022, there were six runway excursions at ASE, the three-letter identifier for the airport, which also carries the name Sardy Field, Bartholomew said.
ASE did not reopen until 7 a.m. Monday. There was difficulty in removing the Falcon 900 from its spot off the runway. An airport crew attempted to pull it out from the mud, snow and grass, and tow it onto the runway but the effort failed when the jet’s front landing gear buckled under, causing the nose of the plane to slam into the surface.
Bartholomew said he believed that the landing gear under the plane’s nose was damaged but there was not significant damage to the body of the plane itself.
“I would imagine there was some additional damage to the aircraft” when the landing gear buckled, he said.
He said the airport attempted to pull the plane out on its own to expedite the process.
“In the relative urgency to reopen the airport, bringing in a crane is a significant delay,” Bartholomew said.
However, once that effort failed, officials took steps to have a large crane brought to the airport from the Rifle area, Bartholomew said. The crane arrived at around 10 p.m. Sunday and the plane was eventually towed away from the scene.
No cause for the mishap was provided. Neither county nor airport officials released information on Sunday or Monday about the incident. A Pitkin Alert was not issued.
FBO meeting
In other news, a county review committee met for 90 minutes each on Monday with representatives of the three companies competing for the lucrative fixed-based operator contract.
The companies are Atlantic Aviation, Modern Aviation and Signature Aviation. Atlantic is ASE’s current FBO. An FBO manages an airport's general aviation facility, provides various services for private planes and also refuels commercial and private aircraft.
Bartholomew, who also is a member of the committee, said he did not know what the next step in the process would be. The Board of County Commissioners will have the final decision on the long-term FBO contract.
An earlier plan to have the three companies present to the Airport Advisory Board was recently nixed upon the advice of the county attorney's office.