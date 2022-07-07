At best it’s a misunderstanding — but a major one, at least from Frank and Kate Lu’s perspective: After direction from the city of Aspen that Jing was free to keep its COVID-era outdoor structure on private property, the restaurant is now involved in a battle to permanently keep that installation.
Although the walls and roof have been removed, the husband-and-wife ownership team behind Jing is hoping to rebuild the covered structure and keep it in place throughout the winter months — and they’re threatening litigation against the city if the issue is not resolved, saying they feel singled out because of their race.
“Jing would like to resolve this impasse amicably and without litigation, but if we are forced to litigate this issue, I would not want to be the city of Aspen,” said Ben Rose, an attorney representing Jing. “Aspen will have to answer questions under oath as to why perhaps the only minority-owned restaurant in the downtown core was singled out.”
After an Aspen City Council work session on Feb. 15, Jing was told that its structure was among those allowed to remain in place because it was located on private property — similar to structures at Mezzaluna and Mi Chola. On April 26, the council made the call to mandate the removal of all COVID-era structures but agreed to allow some leeway to Mezzaluna, Jing and Mi Chola, all of which requested extra time to find a way to keep some sort of permanent covering.
Mezzaluna and Mi Chola have since both found paths forward — in April, Mezzaluna applied for a building permit that would allow the restaurant to modify its roof to under 500 square feet, which is permissible under city code, and Mi Chola withdrew its request and instead installed a retractable awning that is also permissible under city code.
Kate and Frank Lu, who have owned and operated Jing for 20 years, said they feel singled out by the city because of their race and that the city has not been communicating with them.
“It is a longstanding secret that much of Aspen operates as a good-old-boy club,” Rose continued. “It is easy to get a permit when you know the right people. This practice is wrong under any circumstance, but it becomes even more pernicious when race and immigration status serves as an effective barrier of entry.”
The original structure cost about $60,000 to install, Kate Lu said, and taking it down and then rebuilding the walls in 2021 cost about another $40,000. Kate estimated that it will cost her about $150,000 to rebuild the patio, but she is willing to absorb that cost because the outdoor space accounts for a third of her business.
“You can tell it’s not a big restaurant — it’s only double the size inside,” she said. “I’m not changing any design. Everything is the same as the existing structure. Why do I have to tear it down, waiting for another permit?”
Kate added that Jing has 50 employees on payroll, none of whom were laid off or needed to qualify for unemployment during the pandemic. At the peak of the shutdown, Jing operated like any other restaurant and relied on income from takeout orders to get by. Still, Frank and Kate came to work every single day and kept their doors open.
In 2020, Frank was recognized by Theatre Aspen as an “Aspen Hero” for his care and inspiration. The plaque hangs on the wall inside the restaurant’s entry. Frank said that despite the love that the community has shown him, he feels singled out by the city.
“Maybe they’re just jealous of me,” he said.
Kate added that she and Frank feel that their race is the main reason why the city has not been responsive. After May 1 when restaurants were told they had to have their structures taken down, Kate said that the city stopped communicating with Jing about how to move forward. However, because the roof and walls were taken down, the city has not fined Jing for leaving its outdoor seating in place.
On May 10, the city council decided that businesses that were actively pursuing measures to legalize their structures — such as applying for building permits and land-use approval — would be allowed to keep their structures past the May 1 deadline while the applications were being considered. Once any restaurant took its temporary structure away without creating an application, that opportunity ceased, the city said in a statement.
“The application process was open to all interested parties to provide equitable opportunities to the business community,” said Jami McMannes, communications manager for the city of Aspen. “The only applications received by the city of Aspen were from Mezzaluna, Mi Chola and Aspen Tap. Applications are considered based on regulations set forth in the land use code.”