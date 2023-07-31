A ski industry innovator at Aspen and Crested Butte, as well as an all-around nice guy, is getting his due next month.
John Norton will be inducted Aug. 27 into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held at Vail.
The hall announced its inductees in April. Norton, 68, a former second in command at Aspen Skiing Co. and former top executive at Crested Butte, is being inducted in the “Sport Builder” category.
“During John’s career in Crested Butte and Aspen, he simply made the Colorado ski resorts and communities better,” said his induction notice from the museum. “His contributions to marketing programs, special events, community alliance-building and the guest experience encouraged other resort leaders to seek out other opportunities and programs to keep pace.”
In a telephone interview from his home in Crested Butte, Norton said former Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan nominated him. They worked together at SkiCo before Kaplan rose through the ranks and they have remained good friends.
“It’s really a great honor,” Norton said of his induction. He noted several Aspenites were previously inducted.
“There are so many hotshots in the club,” he said. “You go all the way back to Dick Durrance and Andy Mill and Dave Stapleton and Bob Maynard. To be able to join them made me feel great.”
The hall’s biography of Norton said his accomplishments included pioneering a non-stop airline program at Crested Butte, introducing a “ski-free” program at Crested Butte, being part of the team that lifted the snowboarding ban at Aspen Mountain and promoting the four-mountain experience of Aspen-Snowmass.
Norton took a deeper dive when asked about his accomplishments. He first mentioned “the work we did in the ski school” at SkiCo.
Ski instructors explored unionization in the mid-1990s. SkiCo raised its prices for lessons but ski instructors didn’t get a raise. They felt they should be rewarded since it was their professionalism that led to the quality of the product.
“That made total sense to me,” Norton said.
Norton pushed for providing a raise for instructors that matched the percentage increase SkiCo enacted for lessons. Ski school officials graciously agreed but were concerned about what would happen in future years, especially if Norton wasn’t around. Managing partner Jim Crown signed off on a long-term agreement that guaranteed wages would increase if lesson prices increased.
Norton was complimentary of Crown as the leader of the ownership group and cited examples of how it benefited the company. Crown was killed in a single-vehicle crash at the Woody Creek race track on June 25.
Norton was part of a team that attracted the Winter X Games to Buttermilk, but he said the actions of former SkiCo marketing executive Killeen Brettmann and Crown were key to Aspen landing and keeping the event.
Brettmann proposed courting ESPN, which used to own and operate the X Games. He said Brettmann was always willing to swing for the fences and got invited to check out a summer X Games event in Philadelphia. Norton investigated as well.
“I didn’t know if the X Games was just a bunch of hooligans getting big air or not,” he said. “It turned out it’s an unbelievable family event.”
Aspen started hosting the X Games at Buttermilk in 2002. At that time, it was a lower-key event and ESPN switched host resorts every two years.
“The expectation was at the end of year two, it was, ‘Goodbye, it’s been nice working with you,’” Norton said.
Back then, many attendees were in an area he referred to as the middle infield at the Buttermilk base. ESPN executives were there on a beautiful day and Norton approached them as the first year’s event was winding down.
“I said, ‘Do you guys really want to leave?’ And they said, ‘Funny you should ask because we were talking about that last night.’”
All parties agreed that Buttermilk was the perfect venue. SkiCo liked it as a way to better utilize the ski area. X Games enjoyed the Aspen connection. Norton found Jim Crown in the infield and told him ESPN was willing to sign a contract to keep returning beyond two years.
“He got kind of wide-eyed because we weren’t anticipating that,” Norton recalled. “He asked how much we had invested in it and I told him. He thought about it for not very long, maybe five seconds and said, ‘Let’s do it.’ We all lived happily ever after.”
The X Games have been in Aspen every year since 2002. He thinks it was a big boost to Aspen’s image.
“If we were ever fighting anything it was that Aspen could project an image of stuffiness and kind of old age,” Norton said. “Obviously the X Games are the antithesis of that. That along with putting snowboards on Aspen Mountain, the combination of the two, repositioned Aspen as a place in many people’s minds as a place that was pretty young and pretty fun.”
Ah, yes, the great snowboarding controversy. A contingent of SkiCo ownership and management as well as some well-heeled customers didn’t want snowboarders on the slopes of Ajax. SkiCo felt it could offset the closure by marketing that snowboarding was welcome on the other three Aspen-Snowmass mountains. It never worked. The perception was that all of “Aspen” was closed to snowboards.
“Aspen Mountain cast a big shadow over it,” he said.
Pat O’Donnell was the president and CEO at the time and a snowboarder exclusively, so he pushed for opening Aspen Mountain. Norton was chief operating officer at the time and he also pushed for it from a marketing and business perspective.
Norton started his career in marketing with Procter & Gamble but he was stuck in cities far from mountain resorts. He and his wife, Robin, dreamed of living near a ski resort. The opportunity came in 1985 when Norton’s friend and fraternity brother at Dartmouth College, Edward Callaway, approached him about taking a marketing position at Crested Butte, which was owned and operated by the Callaway family. The family had taken a chance by guaranteeing incomes for airlines in return for direct flights. It was Norton’s job to help fill the seats, which he did as vice president of marketing and sales.
Later in his career with Crested Butte, he came up with an idea of how to drive early-season business, which gained accolades throughout the ski industry. Norton argued prior to the 1991-92 season that Crested Butte shouldn’t open until shortly before Christmas because business was so slow. He reasoned that the ski patrol could focus on the bootpacking and explosive work needed to get the Butte’s steeps open in time for the holidays rather than do the usual work required when the ski area was open. The ownership stuck with the Thanksgiving opening and told him to figure out how to make it work.
Norton came up with a bold plan to offer lift tickets for free but still make money for the ski area. He approached retailers, restaurants and lodging operators and secured agreements that they would share a percentage of any new business they enjoyed through the ski-free program. Most businesses went for it and made money. Lodges, he said, probably raised their prices a bit to offset the funds they had to share with the ski area.
“The joke over there was people will pay anything to ski free,” Norton said.
He started the successful program, then left for winter 1991-92 for a position with SkiCo. He was hired by former SkiCo President and CEO Bob Maynard as vice president of communications. Norton hit it off well with Maynard and was promoted to senior vice president after three months. When O’Donnell replaced Maynard, he made Norton chief operating officer.
Norton said he had no regrets leaving laid-back Crested Butte for highbrow Aspen.
“It was magic,” he said. “Everybody in Aspen was so nice to me when I came there. I still have great friends over there. So does Robin.”
Other highlights of his time in Aspen include working with Jim Hancock to get World Cup skiing back after an absence, encouraging the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol to work its magic to get Highland Bowl open and letting patrollers talk to community residents who were uneasy about the move, and launching Cloud 9 as a luxury restaurant, though without the vision of the debauchery it now entails.
He acknowledged there were missteps. Some members of the ownership group wanted the Buttermilk name changed because they didn’t think it conjured up the right image. SkiCo tried to sell the idea; the community didn’t buy it.
“It was one of any number of blunders over the years,” Norton said good naturedly.
Off the slopes, he said highlights were raising three girls in Aspen, working with Boogie Weinglass to take the Buddy Program to a higher level and being part of the SkiCo Sluggers team that won the Aspen softball championship.
Norton said the SkiCo team avoided drinking too heavily in the all-day tournament. They faced a better team in the finals, but that team had been drinking more. The opponents “fell apart” in the final game.
“Everybody wanted to beat the SkiCo Sluggers,” Norton said. “It’s always fun to beat the SkiCo in Aspen.”
Both John and Robin were involved in implementing adaptive programs for disabled skiers in Aspen and Crested Butte.
In May 2002, Norton was lured back by Edward Callaway to Crested Butte, this time as president and CEO of the resort. Norton was 47 years old at the time and eager for an opportunity to run his own ship. He was in that post through 2005 and then helped new owners of the ski area get settled from 2005 through 2009.
John and Robin remain in Crested Butte. John is working on economic development initiatives with Gunnison County.
“Coming back to Crested Butte was great, too,” Norton said. “I’m just the luckiest guy around.”
He looks forward to attending the induction ceremony with his family and seeing longtime friends from the ski industry. He is grateful that the opportunity arose to get into the ski business back in 1985.
“I had that one opportunity and grabbed it. To live all these years on either side of the Maroon Bells has been the most wonderful experience I ever could have imagined for myself and my family,” Norton said.