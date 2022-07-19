The Aspen City Council and Pitkin County Board of Commissioners interviewed two candidates to fill a vacant seat on the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Board of Directors during a joint work session on Tuesday.
John Ward, whose second term on the APCHA board expires next month, reapplied for his current seat, which is reserved for a citizen member. The only other applicant to oppose Ward was Chris Council, himself an APCHA board alumnus whose previous term finished in 2019. He currently operates a photography business in Pitkin County (editor’s note: Council has previously been a photographer for the Aspen Daily News).
Members of the city council and BOCC did not make a final selection on Monday, but they will spend time in the coming days discussing the two applicants and then direct the city and county managers to see whether the two boards agree on a candidate or if other applicants should be considered, according to a memorandum from Aspen City Manager Sara Ott.
Commissioner Patti Clapper suggested that the boards reappoint Ward and consider Council for another citizen-appointed director seat, which was recently vacated after board member David Laughren resigned from his role on July 16. Laughren’s term was set to expire in August 2023.
Mayor Torre said he would like to discuss the possibility separately with the other members of his council before making a joint decision with the BOCC.
Members of the city council and BOCC interviewed Ward and Council separately on Tuesday, during which both candidates were asked about which issues they see most prominently facing APCHA and what they think needs to be accomplished or changed. Both interviewees touched on right-sizing and deferred maintenance as key issues — issues that the current board has been addressing this past year.
“I think coming up with solutions to the deferred maintenance problem we have across a number of units,” Ward said. “We’ve got to find a way to either grade the units — classify the units we’re taking back so somebody that’s buying the unit that has significant deferred maintenance is paying full bulk for those units.”
Ward and the other current board members have been discussing ways to incentivize homeowners to maintain their units for the better part of the past year. Ward currently serves as treasurer of the board and served as chair two years ago. He said that he’s enjoyed his time on the board and sees it as something worthwhile, and he acknowledged that there’s still a lot he wants to get done.
“It’s meaningful, and I think we’re doing a lot of good things,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of things that need to be finished — and I think Chris would be a great candidate, too. A lot of it has to do with maximum occupancy units, getting people to downsize when their kids have moved on, and then also getting people to maintain units and take care of our stock that we’ve got.”
Council said that he also supports an economic incentive to encourage homeowners to not only maintain their units, but downsize when they have empty bedrooms and no longer need their larger units.
“I think it’s really important to provide opportunity,” he said. “I think that folks that are currently housed as part of APCHA — ownership or rental — who have units that are larger than they need should be given right of first refusal for that next set of units. Just as an example, if you’re currently living in a three-bedroom, and there’s just two of you because the kids have gone off to school, you should 100% be given right of first refusal for a one-bedroom. I also think you should be incentivized for those units.”
Council is entering the candidate pool with more than two decades of experience in affordable housing and finance. Prior to serving on the APCHA board pre-COVID, he also served on the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Frontiers Advisory Board. He said he’s looking forward to serving on the board under a new executive director — Matthew Gillen stepped into the role in October 2021 — and hearing some new ideas.
“John has served the last couple years and he’s done an outstanding job,” Council said. “The only one difference between the two of us would be to shake things up and have somebody newer, somebody at the table who brings a different voice, but it’s a really hard decision.”