Johno McBride is Aspen ski racing.
The longtime ski coach and current alpine director for the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club is right at home on virtually any race course — from the Hahnenkamm in Kitzbuhel, Austria to Wonderbump at tiny Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
He’s also right at home coaching the best of the best World Cup skiers or coaching gangly 12-year-olds wearing baggy speed suits at the U12 Rocky Mountain Division Championships at Powderhorn, near Grand Junction.
That’s where the international coaching veteran will be in three weeks as he shepherds the fledgling AVSC skiers up through the ranks of U.S. ski racing.
First though, McBride will accompany a group of U10 AVSC skiers as they compete next weekend in Telluride.
A few short years ago, McBride — a second-generation Aspenite — was coaching the elite skiers on the U.S. Ski Team and, for a time, the Canadian national team.
McBride also coached Bode Miller to a pair of overall World Cup titles (2005, 2008) in a stretch where Miller would become the most decorated male skier in U.S. racing history.
This week, however, McBride is scrambling at the America’s Downhill races on Aspen Mountain. He’s been directing a group of AVSC skiers who serve as course slippers for the downhill and super-G races. They are also provided support for course workers all week.
“It is a ton of work for us,” McBride said of the World Cup events in Aspen. “We get the kids out on the course to slip. And it’s cool to have them on a World Cup course.”
McBride said the World Cup’s return to Aspen means firsthand experiences for the AVSC athletes.
“It’s a game-changer for our kids,” he said, adding that the races in Aspen give younger AVSC athletes a chance to see top ski racers as “real people.”
McBride reflected on his experiences with the real-people ski racers of the World Cup and his extended tenure as an international ski-racing coach.
“Ski racing is really an undertaking, more so for the North Americans than the Europeans,” McBride said during a break in World Cup action.
“Their backyard is where the ski races are,” McBride continued. The Europeans can go home between events.
Not so for the North American skiers.
Similarly, coaches for North American skiers are forced into an itinerant lifestyle with extensive travel throughout Europe, Scandinavia and South America.
“It’s a never-ending job,” McBride said. “There’s always something.”
Ski-race coaches, at that level, spend 60 to 80 days in ski boots during the offseason.
“Then there’s dryland training, running intervals, weight training,” he said. “Everyone at the top has an established fitness regimen.”
When the racing season begins, the ski coaches have to build and support their team.
“The logistics of moving a team around are tremendous,” he said, explaining that coaches deal with different nationalities, different personalities, service company staff members, etc.
“It’s a matter of putting all the pieces together,” McBride said. “You have to get along with different personalities. Any time you are in a management role with different people, you want everyone to pull the rope in the same direction. It requires a knack for dealing with people.”
He said team dynamics can be difficult; teams can get fractured. There can be leadership issues, conflicts with coaches, conflicts within the skiers. Toss in injuries and the dynamics are compounded.
“The team is your family,” McBride said, “and the common goal is giving the athletes the best opportunities to succeed.”
McBride, who was a ski racer at the University of Vermont before entering coaching, said the formulation of a good team was a primary reason for the unprecedented success of Miller.
“Bode is a very unique individual; he always will be,” McBride said. “He’s an incredible talent, but Bode worked very hard. To bring out the talent requires a village.”
He said Miller was meticulous in putting his team together.
“You have to get the right people,” McBride said, comparing the situation to a race-car driver with a team of mechanics and support staff.
“That was a good group,” he said. “We worked for the common goal.”
Still, McBride said, there were issues.
“Bode and I had plenty of agreements to disagree,” he said, and they worked through situations.
“Bode also worked very hard on the mental game,” McBride said, paying tribute to Miller’s creative ideas about training and equipment.
Currently developing a line of skis, Miller will continue to offer progressive ideas and insights into ski equipment and racing, according to McBride.
“Bode also looked at things differently. Bode looked at more of a holistic approach to his skiing,” McBride said, adding that how he skied was more important than how he finished.
Miller, who totaled 33 World Cup wins in his career, won Olympic and World Championship gold medals.
The two-time overall World Cup winner is one of five men to win World Cup events in all five disciplines: downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and combined.
From his World Cup debut in 1997, Miller retired in 2017 after being a member of five U.S. Olympic teams. He won six Olympic medals, including one gold. His six Olympic medals are the most ever by a U.S. skier.
Miller was on eight World Championship teams and he won five World medals — four gold.
He finished with 79 podium finishes in 16 World Cup seasons.
For his part, McBride was named the International Ski Coach of the Year in 2003 after leading the United States to its most successful season to that point.
Now McBride looks forward to watching 10-year-olds race at Telluride and 12-year-olds race at Powderhorn.
“It’s nice to be able to see all the different kids,” he said of his affinity for the younger ski racers. “This is about giving back to Aspen’s skiing community.”
When McBride opted to exit the U.S. Ski Team coaching position to return to Aspen and AVSC, his ski racers offered glowing testimonials to his coaching.
“Working with Johno was like a return to what I always thought U.S. skiing and specifically skiing on the World Cup was supposed to be like,” Aspen’s Wiley Maple said in a 2019 interview with Madeleine Osberger for a story in the Aspen Daily News.
“John commanded our ship of misfits as we bound around Europe. His biggest strengths were keeping morale high in the beatdown that can be ski racing,” Maple said. “Managing multiple athletes who had drastically different results each day can be hard, but he made it fun and pushed us hard.”
McBride’s enthusiasm and charisma helped the racers try new things and push challenging new lines, Maple said.
“Most of all, he made working hard, training hard a team sport and somehow made pushing our limits easy and fun, if that’s possible.”
In 2020, The New Yorker magazine described McBride as “a bantam of a man, with sharp features, bright-green eyes and burly sideburns. [He] embodies a certain maverick Rocky Mountain strain.”