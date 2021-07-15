In a unanimous vote Thursday, the Pitkin County Board of Health named Jordana Sabella as the county's public health director.
Sabella had been serving as interim public health director for the county since the previous public health director, Karen Koenemann, resigned late last year.
“Jordana has done an excellent job of stepping into the role of interim public health director over the past eight months and through the thick of the pandemic,” Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who chairs the health board, said in a prepared statement released on Thursday afternoon.
“She brings a strong public health background at both the state and local level to the role, and the results of her effort cannot be more clear, as Pitkin County ranks very high in national health polls after this difficult pandemic,” Poschman added.
Sabella has a master's degree in public health and has worked in the public health field for 17 years, including in Pitkin and Eagle counties. Prior to being named interim public health director last November, Sabella worked as the planning, prevention and partners manager at Pitkin County Public Health.