A quintet of local high school rugby players got a taste of Colorado’s best on the pitch over a week of all-state tryouts, practices and games at Pleasant View Fields in Colorado Springs.
In alphabetical order, Aspen Jr. Gents players Kristo Klavins, AJ McDermott, Nate Mexted, Dominick Reyes and Salvador Reyes made the cuts after trying out to participate in the under-18 and under-16 all-state games, bringing together some of the best high school talent in the state. The week-plus of training exposed the young Gents to some new ideas and perspective on the sport — and just maybe a future in it.
“On many levels,” Jr. Gents head coach Cameron McIntyre said of how valuable the experience of going to all-state is for his players. “They get exposure to other entities. I told some of them that in the next couple years, if they do these things again, they’ll get exposure to certain rugby academies and certain colleges. Some of the select U.S. teams look at these for talent. At their age, they’ve got a lot of time to grow but they get to get noticed.”
It was a nearly two-week affair with the first tryouts for the camp taking place as early as June 3. There were two more tryouts before open practices June 12 and Wednesday before games this weekend.
The Gents, the Roaring Fork Valley’s local high school aggregate team plus some players from Grand Junction, saw some of the players they met this weekend during their spring season in Colorado’s Division II, but also were exposed to some Division I players, making up some of Colorado’s biggest schools and strongest programs.
“It was really cool seeing them play like that and then being able to play up at that level with them,” said Mexted, who just finished his sophomore year at Glenwood Springs High School. “They’re smarter with their plays. They are faster and they just don’t get tired at all.”
Mexted, son of Hayden Mexted, a former Aspen Gent and Team USA player, said it was just the fourth rugby game he had ever played.
The Gents went 3-3 in the regular season, falling in the playoff semifinal after qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The club’s numbers fell during and after COVID-19, but it has rebounded since then.
The Gents continued their mission of honing the skills of more experienced players to help them get to the next level, while introducing new players to the game.
At all-state, players were seeing the cream of the crop — and finding that they might be able to find a place in those ranks. In the final U16 game, Dominick Reyes’ red team bested the green team 24-5, which featured Klavins, McDermott and Mexted.
Klavins, by a de facto vote ahead of kickoff, was named one of the captains of the younger squad. Mexted rotated into the U18 games as well.
Klavins, who just finished his freshman year at Aspen High, grew up playing rugby in Hong Kong and has been playing the sport his whole life. He said he wanted to play at the collegiate level and that playing at all-state showed him he could hold his own.
“Getting to play in that game and showing off your skills just shows how the style of rugby in Aspen is a high level that’s able to compete at an all-state level,” Klavins said. “When we go to things like all-state, it really allows us to measure ourselves against other people and I think we really excelled.”