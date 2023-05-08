A bounce-back season for the Aspen Jr. Gents, the high school leg of the men’s rugby club, came to an end in the state Division II semifinals on Saturday in Colorado Springs.
The ugly score, 66-19, wasn’t indicative of just what the Gents had accomplished. After a long bus ride thanks to adverse weather, the team composed of Roaring Fork Valley and Grand Junction high schoolers actually outscored their opponents, the top-seeded Castle Rock team, in the second half in their first trip to the playoffs since any of the team’s current players were in middle school.
“The season was an incredible success,” head coach Cameron McIntyre said via phone. “When we’ve got more than half the team who have never seen a rugby ball, to go to where we’re what, we’re lucky that we attracted the athletes that we did.”
The Gents went 3-3 on the regular season, despite having few players with any rugby experience and only a handful of seniors on the roster. Key players had never played rugby before and were facing teams with kids three or four years older than them.
Still, they won their first game of the season in early March in comeback fashion over North High School. They fell to the same Castle Rock team 14-7 before dropping their home contest at Willits Rugby Field 40-7 on March 25. They found their offensive groove in the first two weeks of April, topping 40 points in wins against Dakota Ridge and the Hammers, out of Fort Collins.
On Saturday morning the team set out to the Air Force Academy to face Castle Rock in the semifinals, but due to weather were diverted off of Interstate-70 through Minturn, adding at least an hour to the trip, McIntyre said. Without making excuses for the team, he said it contributed to their slow start in the playoffs, not to mention at least one player was cut off at Vail Pass and didn’t make the trip to play. Castle Rock scored five tries before Aspen scored their first in the dying moments of the first half.
But once the Gents found their legs, they held their own against Castle Rock, a program with a stable middle school feeder and a roster with players with several years of experience on the rugby pitch.
While the loss is stinging, the road to it left the players proud, according to the longest tenured Jr. Gent, Lev Illouz.
“(McIntyre) has always had the philosophy around the team that it’s not so much about winning or losing,” Illouz said. “It’s about how efficiently we played, how much of our full potential was reached on that day and how much we’ve improved from the week prior. If we’re measuring by Cameron’s scale of success, then I always said that by that measurement we’d be state champions. Making the playoffs is a way that we can reflect on. We started off as a small and overall inexperienced team, and we were able to make it to the top four in our league.”
Illouz has been on the team since 2020, all four years of high school. It was his first playoff game and will be his last with the juniors. He’ll head off to Loyola University in Chicago, where he’ll play collegiately after training with the men’s team this summer.
In his stead, the Jr. Gents will look to keep building on the momentum. McIntyre said they’ll continue happily partnering with Grand Junction as needed, but would ideally grow to the point where they could fill a roster with just Roaring Fork Valley players. He said he’d also like to develop a girls team under the Gentlemen of Aspen club. It’s still about just getting people to play the game in his mind.
“As long as we can get someone involved as safely as possible, we want them to be involved whether it’s at the high school level or the men’s level or if we ever had enough interest to try and help get the women’s team launched,” McIntyre said. “I like people learning it and we’ve got people around us that have a really high level of rugby experience and knowledge and expertise.”
For now, McIntyre’s efforts will shift to the men’s team, who formally start practice this week for the summer season.